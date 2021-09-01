Jordi Osei-Tutu provides fresh Nottingham Forest injury update

Nottingham Forest loan defender Jordi Osei-Tutu has took to Instagram to post what looks to be a positive injury update.

Osei-Tutu joined Forest over a fortnight ago, arriving on loan for the season from Premier League side Arsenal.

The full-back, who had to fill in at left-back due to a shortage of options, has been able to make only two appearances for the Reds so far.

The 22-year-old made his debut against AFC Bournemouth, but then limped off with injury in the home defeat to Blackburn Rovers days later.

Osei-Tutu injured the same hamstring which limited him to only nine appearances whilst on loan at Cardiff last season, with Chris Hughton revealing that he was expected to miss “several weeks” of action.

But with the international break now upon us, Osei-Tutu has took to Instagram to post a picture on his story of him wearing football boots, hinting that a return is on the horizon.

Forest bolstered their options at right-back yesterday with the permanent arrival of Mohamed Drager, with Jordan Gabriel leaving the club. The Reds are also awaiting confirmation of the signing of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a big boost for Forest.

Osei-Tutu has only played twice, but he looks like a good defender who brings a lot of pace and energy to the team.

He can play on either side, too, and will provide excellent competition for Drager if a deal for Spence cannot be reached.

It’s good that he isn’t out for too long, as it would have been mentally tough for him.