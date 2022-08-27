Jordi Amissah sends message to Sheffield United supporters after 1-1 draw v Luton Town

Sheffield United goalkeeper, and key player in their fifth placed finish last season, Wes Foderingham was forced off through injury in the closing exchanges of the Blades’ difficult trip to Luton Town on Friday evening.

21-year-old Jordi Amissah replaced Foderingham to see out a point at Kenilworth Road, only in the matchday squad due to Adam Davies’ also being on the treatment table.

Amissah joined the Blades in the summer of 2018, after spells in the youth setups of Bochum, Schalke and Borussia Dortmund, and after over four years of waiting in the wings, his debut came in a very high pressure environment.

The German has spent time on loan in non-league with Guiseley and Spennymoor Town in the last two seasons, and may be fast-tracked into a starting berth in the Championship in the coming weeks.

Amissah was overjoyed to make his debut for the club and took to Twitter to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “Words can’t explain!

“What a feeling making my professional debut.

“Safe journey back home Bladesmen.”

Words can't explain! What a feeling making my professional debut ⚔️ Safe journey back home bladesmen 🔴⚪️#UTB pic.twitter.com/XHcpz7kQXw — Jordi Amissah (@Jamissah4) August 26, 2022

Amissah is fortunate to have an excellent group of senior players around him to aid this transition, and it will be interesting to monitor the faith that Paul Heckingbottom shows in him in the next block of fixtures.

The Verdict

With the transfer window still open until September 1st there is a chance the Blades address the situation in the transfer market.

More experienced glovesmen like Rob Elliot and Keiren Westwood are currently free agents and could be options that the Blades explore, but Amissah has made his senior debut for the club now and he will never forget entering the fray at Luton.

With the newly relegated clubs struggling to convince many that they are capable of being as dominant as Fulham were last term, there is an opportunity for the Blades to be pace-setters in the second tier this season, and Amissah may be a key part of that after stepping up on Friday evening.