Jordan Zemura starts: How we expect AFC Bournemouth to line up against Reading on Tuesday night

AFC Bournemouth put their midweek draw with Peterborough United behind them on Saturday when they beat Derby County 2-0.

The result at the Vitality Stadium saw the Cherries move back into the automatic promotion spots in the Sky Bet Championship, two points ahead of Huddersfield Town.

Scott Parker’s side will once again play in front of their own fans tomorrow night when they welcome Paul Ince’s Reading to the South Coast.

With that being said, here, we take a look at the line up we predict Scott Parker could deploy for the tie.

Scott Parker’s preferred formation has tended to be 4-3-3 this campaign, so we think the Cherries will line up in that formation against Reading tomorrow night.

We expect Mark Travers to remain in goal, whilst the centre-back pairing of Nat Phillips and Lloyd Kelly also remains.

We think Jack Stacey could also keep his place at right-back, however, we expect Jordan Zemura to come in at left-back after Leif Davis went off early with a knock at the weekend.

With Philip Billing still suspended, we expect a midfield three of Todd Cantwell, Lewis Cook and Jefferson Lerma.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 AFC Bournemouth players born in?

1 of 20 Freddie Woodman? Croydon Milton Keynes Middlesbrough Newcastle

Ryan Christie has thrived at AFC Bournemouth this season and we expect him to start on the right hand side.

On the other flank, though, we think Siriki Dembele could come in for Jaidon Anthony.

In recent weeks, Parker has alternated the two, and with Anthony starting on Saturday, if Parker continues to rotate the pair, it would be Dembele’s turn tomorrow night.

Up front, 22-goal Dominic Solanke starts and will look to add to an already impressive tally.