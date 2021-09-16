Jordan Zemura speaks out on the likes of David Brooks, Solanke and co at AFC Bournemouth

Jordan Zemura has made an excellent start to the season as newly first choice left-back at Bournemouth.

Scott Parker’s men will have their sights set on earning promotion back to the Premier League this season as the Cherries moved into second place after their 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday evening.

Zemura, 21, was keen to point out the strength of his supporting cast when he spoke to the Bournemouth Echo.

He said: “You see the attacking players we’ve got. I can name all of them in David Brooks, Ryan Christie, Jaidon Anthony, Dom Solanke, Phil Billing, Jefferson Lerma, everyone – you see those players, they are amazing players.

“They can make something out of nothing or make something out of good passing sequences. We need to do that more often in the majority of the game.”

Zemura and Jaidon Anthony have been a breath of fresh air down the left hand side for the Cherries so far this season, which has been great to see considering the concern there might have been after the injuries to David Brooks and Junior Stanislas.

The 21-year-old poses a significant attacking threat and one that will have filled a problem area of the side, with the club unsure on Zemura’s ability at the start of the season.

The Verdict

You can tell how much Zemura is enjoying life at The Vitality Stadium in his words and as a younger player it is important to have the mutual respect with the more established players in the team.

After being released by both Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic in his youth, it is a demonstration of his character and self belief that Zemura has found a way into the professional game and he is grabbing his opportunity with both hands.

Scott Parker has been good at integrating younger players into the first team, still in the infancy of his managerial career, and Zemura could be one of the biggest success stories of this season in the second tier if he can continue his rich vein of form.