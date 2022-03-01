Jordan Willis sends message to Sunderland supporters amid struggles

Jordan Willis is a long term absentee at Sunderland and has not featured for the Black Cats for over a year.

The 27-year-old centre back was a valued member of Lee Johnson’s squad at the Stadium of Light but a knee injury means he is unlikely to play any part in the 2021/22 season with his deal up in the summer.

Arbenit Xhemajli has also spent a long time on the treatment table on Wearside but has started to be phased back into the first team picture under Alex Neil, potentially an event that can spur belief that Willis too can return to the squad at some stage.

The versatile defender took to Instagram to offer an update to Sunderland supporters.

He wrote: “Over a year without playing football…

“Been a rollercoaster of a ride physically and mentally so far but we keep striving towards that end goal.”

Willis is not the only player with his contract running down at Sunderland and there will be a lot of decisions to make come the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see what kind of control Alex Neil has in that situation and whether a defender of Willis’ type is of interest to him.

The Verdict

Before his injury, Willis was a proven League One defender, adapting well to a three at the back system, with one eye on playing in the Championship in the near future.

Hopefully, that will stand him in good stead if Sunderland do not extend his deal at the end of the season and the former Coventry City man can find another League One club to get back on track in his career.

That decision could be made depending on which division the club are in next season, if they are promoted then they will have extra income to invest in player contracts, however if the Black Cats stay in the third tier, Willis’ lack of game time in the last two seasons may well working against him in securing his future in the North East.