Stoke City have been busy in the transfer market in the last few months as Steven Schumacher shapes his squad ahead of the new season.

The Potters have signed standout goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, experienced centre-back Ben Gibson and exciting full-back Eric Bocat from Rotherham United, Norwich City and Sint-Truiden respectively, and are set to continue their business in the coming weeks as Schumacher looks ahead to his first full season in charge in the Potteries.

Tyrese Campbell, Ciaran Clark, Wesley, Tom Edwards and D'Margio Wright-Phillips have all departed the club upon the expiry of their contracts, while young centre-backs Matthew Baker and David Okagbue have both turned down new deals to join Newport County and Walsall respectively, and young goalkeeper Tommy Simkin has also joined the Saddlers on a season-long loan.

Schumacher and co. still have a lot of work to do in this summer window in terms of incomings and outgoings, and the transfers that have happened already have had a knock-on effect on some of his existing players.

With that said, FLW offers two names from the Potters' current ranks that will feel like winners due to their club's summer business so far.

Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson is the current longest serving player at Stoke, due to Tyrese Campbell's departure this summer, and he will be feeling as if he has never been in a better place in his Potters career so far.

The Northern Ireland international moved to the bet365 Stadium from Blackpool in January 2020, linking up with then-Stoke boss Michael O'Neill, who he had previously played under at international level for his country.

He had built a reputation as a box-to-box midfielder who could also play higher up the pitch and was comfortable out wide whilst with the Tangerines in League One, but joined the Potters and quickly adapted to playing a more defensive midfield role under O'Neill, where he has stayed since.

He has often been used as a rotational player throughout his time with the Potters, but started 25 games in all competitions in 2023/24, a figure only bettered by his 29 starts in 2020/21, and was a key player in the season's run-in under Steven Schumacher as he surpassed 150 games for the club.

The 27-year-old's contract was due to come to an end this summer, but the club triggered a one-year extension to his existing deal to keep him around for the upcoming season - a sure sign of his progress and how important he is set to be Schumacher in 2024/25.

Stoke's current midfield state of play is painting a good picture for Thompson as it stands - Ben Pearson, the player most like him in the squad, is injured until at least October, Josh Laurent looks set to leave the club in the coming weeks, and both Lewis Baker and Daniel Johnson may also depart if the right offers come in.

That leaves just him and Wouter Burger as almost definite to be in the Potters' starting XI come August 10, and there is no reason why Thompson cannot keep his place in Schumacher's side in the long-term if he keeps performing well.

Eric Bocat

24-year-old Eric Bocat joined Stoke last month on a four-year deal from Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truiden for a reported fee of around £1m, and Potters fans will be excited about the prospect of a young, attacking left-back joining the club to provide competition for Enda Stevens.

Bocat is a left wing-back by trade, but will likely be deployed as a left-back in Schumacher's system, and all signs point to the fact that he will start as Stoke's first-choice in that position in 2024/25.

Stevens joined Stoke last summer with high hopes as a double promotion winner with Sheffield United, but was only able to make 21 appearances as he suffered an injury-hit debut season at the bet365 Stadium.

He did mostly impress when he played, but is now 34 and is unlikely to be able to cope with the demands of Championship football on a regular basis, and his continued absence last season left Stoke seriously short with the aforementioned Thompson, Lynden Gooch and Ki-Jana Hoever all having to cover in his position.

This means that the arrival of Bocat signifies a lot more than just a new signing - it is a chance for Stoke to have a consistent player at left-back, one that is able to defend and attack effectively, as well as being the first time since 2013 that the club have paid a transfer fee for a senior player in that position.

Eric Bocat 2023/24 Sint-Truiden statistics Appearances 29 Goals 1 Assists 3 Interceptions per 90 1.84 Progressive carries per 90 3.75 Successful take-ons per 90 1.69 Stats as per FBref, regular season league games only

For the Paris-born defender himself, the move to Stoke represents a brilliant chance to prove himself in English football, and he will certainly have aspirations of playing in the top-flight one day - joining Stoke will also undoubtedly have boosted his wages from the £2,400 per week, according to Capology estimates, that SVV paid him in the 2022/23 season, which is always a welcome bonus too.

It seems highly unlikely that the Potters will look for another left-back in the window now, so Bocat will be eager to prove his worth to the club for the upcoming season, and will be feeling pleased at how the last few months have turned out for him.