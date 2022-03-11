Jordan Storey reveals thoughts amidst Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off push

Jordan Storey believes that his Sheffield Wednesday side will only have themselves to blame if they do not make the League One play-offs, during a conversation with Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are currently eighth in the League One standings, however, they could claim a spot in the top six if they were to win their games in hand.

Sheffield Wednesday have six out of their last 11 games at Hillsborough, and considering they have averaged 2.18 PPG at their Yorkshire home, the Owls will believe that they possess a strong chance.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the play-offs being in sight and what remains of this season, Storey said: “If you look at the table it’s tight. There’s a lot of teams like Ipswich and Portsmouth coming in.

“The next three or four games is going to be massive and it’s going to paint a picture of what teams are going to be going for those four play-off spots.

“We will only have ourselves to blame if we don’t end up getting in there and getting in there comfortable.”

The verdict

The Owls have an excellent opportunity of reaching the play-offs, and whilst competition levels around the much-desired top-six positions is seemingly at an all-time high, they possess a squad that is certainly capable of securing a return to the Championship.

Injuries have plagued Moore’s side’s progression all season, however, those concerns have eased slightly in recent months, coinciding with their recent upsurge in form.

Storey’s comments show that there is a strong belief within that they can comfortably secure a play-off spot as May nears.

The 24-year-old has made an excellent start to life in Yorkshire and will be hoping to continue contributing as the season approaches its concluding stages.