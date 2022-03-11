Jordan Storey makes honest admission about his future at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Storey has refused to rule out the possibility of making a permanent switch to Hillsborough later this year.

The 24-year-old joined the Owls on a short-term loan deal from Preston North End in the January transfer window as manager Darren Moore decided to bolster his options in this particular area.

Since making this switch, Storey has produced some assured displays in the heart of defence for Wednesday.

In the nine appearances that he has made in the third-tier for the Owls, Storey has helped the club keep five clean-sheets.

Currently being utilised in a back-three by Moore, Storey will be keen to help his side bounce back from their recent defeat to Lincoln City when they face Cambridge United tomorrow.

Currently eighth in the League One standings, Wednesday know that they will need to pick up victories on a regular basis between now and May in order to secure a place in the play-offs.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with Cambridge, Storey has made an honest admission about his future with the Owls.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference for this fixture (as cited by Yorkshire Live), Storey said: “You never say never.

“I have still got a few years left at Preston.

“Football is a mad sport.

“There is no reason why it couldn’t happen [a permanent move to Wednesday].

“We will see what the future holds at the end of the season.”

Storey later added: “I have not really thought about any of it until the end of the season and everything is done and dusted.

“We will have to wait until the end of the season to see if anything unfolds.”

The Verdict

Storey is arguably making a sensible decision regarding his future as rushing into a decision at this stage of the season could turn out to be a mistake.

Having played 85 games at Championship level during his career, the defender may not necessarily want to feature in League One next season as he will feel as if he has the talent to participate at a higher level on a regular basis.

Keeping this in mind, Wednesday could have a better opportunity of sealing a permanent move for Storey if they achieve promotion later this year.

Storey will be aiming to help the Owls secure an immediate return to the second-tier by delivering the goods on a consistent basis.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.10, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Storey produces another solid display in tomorrow’s clash with Cambridge.