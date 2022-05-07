Jordan Storey delivers verdict after Sheffield Wednesday loss at Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to try and climb back into the Championship via the League One play-offs but were handed a blow in their first leg clash against Sunderland last night, as the Black Cats came away with a 1-0 victory.

It was Alex Neil’s side who were statistically on top in the first game, with the Owls managing only half of the shots that Sunderland managed with less possession. Only one goal separated the two clubs though on the night, with Ross Stewart bagging the winning goal just before half-time.

There is still ample chance though for Sheffield Wednesday to overturn that deficit – and on-loan defender Jordan Storey has claimed to the club’s official website that he feels his club can still come back and secure the win they need to get to Wembley.

The centre-back has been on loan with the Owls since the winter transfer window and has helped transform the fortunes of the side ever since. His showings at the back have been praised highly by Wednesday supporters and have been part of the reason why the club have been able to book a place in the play-offs.

Storey had managed only 17 games for parent club Preston at the beginning of the campaign before Ryan Lowe decided to let him get first-team football elsewhere in the second half of the season. It’s at Hillsborough where he has thrived, playing 19 league games, managing two goals, one assist and has allowed only 17 goals against his side when he has been on the pitch.

With the aggregate score only 1-0 at the moment too, Storey is confident that he and his teammates can pull the result back in their favour and put in a good performance in the second leg.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “We’re disappointed to come away with defeat but on the other side, it’s only 1-0. It’s all to play for at our place.

“With our home record, I think we’ll be confident going into it. Our home form speaks for itself, you know, with 34,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans it will give us that extra boost and it’ll be like the twelfth man. Yeah, we’ll be extremely confident going into it and we’ll be looking to get the win.”

The Verdict

Jordan Storey has really thrived with Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of the season and whilst he was solid enough with Preston in his more rotational role, he has really come into his own for the Owls.

Wednesday have allowed him to play frequently and he has rewarded them with some outstanding performances. There is a clamour from most of the club’s fans to bring him back in the summer, whether it is on a short-term or permanent basis and there is every chance they could if North End have let him leave in the winter window.

Storey is clearly enjoying his football too and has done well to shore up the backline and allow the club to push on and break into the top six. Last night against Sunderland, the game didn’t go the way they would have wanted but with only one goal in it, they do still have a chance to turn it around.

Wednesday have pulled off bigger and better results in the past – so there is no reason why they couldn’t face Sunderland on Monday and pull off a 2-0 win.