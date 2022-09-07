Jordan Shipley outlines Shrewsbury Town early season hurdle that they must overcome

Shrewsbury Town’s Jordan Shipley has stressed the importance of collecting more points on home soil following an inconsistent start.

Town have endured no teething trouble on their travels, recording victories at Forest Green Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers.

They have also taken points from trips to Bristol Rovers and Morecambe.

However, Salop have failed to affirm the Montgomery Waters Meadow as a fortress thus far and are yet to score at home in the league.

There will have been no complaints with a respectable 0-0 draw at home to newly-relegated Derby County, but defeat to Accrington Stanley and a 3-0 trouncing at the hands of Ipswich Town has no doubt caused more concern.

And new signing Jordan Shipley – who recently joined from Coventry City after making close to 200 appearances in sky blue – has emphasised that their home form is holding them back from achieving much more.

“Coming away from home, our form is really good,” the 24-year-old explained to The Shropshire Star.

“We have to pick up a few points at home now, and who knows what we can do. We have a really strong group here.

“I think we could be right up there if we keep digging out results.”

It must be said, though, that Steve Cotterill’s men have not had the rub of the green in terms of early-season fixtures, with two of the three sides to travel to Shropshire surfacing as widely-touted promotion favourites.

Shrewsbury are set to host another top six candidate in Oxford United on Saturday, although they may fancy their chances in upcoming clashes against Port Vale and Burton Albion.

The Verdict:

Make no mistake about it, Shrewsbury supporters will be pleased to hear one of their star players spotlighting this issue.

It appears that it could well be a problem regarding mentality and the pressure of playing at home, as Shrewsbury have proved they have the quality to compete with various victories on the road.

Should manager Cotterill mend this conundrum for Salop, there is no reason why they cannot enjoy a successful season, having made a range of exciting acquisitions over the summer.

Shipley and Tom Bayliss both possess pedigree beyond the third-tier, while Aiden O’Brien has previously cemented his quality at this level and the loan arrivals of young forwards Christian Saydee and Rob Street could prove exciting, too.