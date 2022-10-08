Jordan Roberts star man, Danny Rose 9/10: The Stevenage player ratings vs Swindon as Boro rise to L2 summit

Stevenage climbed to the top of the League Two table this afternoon securing a 2-0 victory over Swindon Town, thanks to Jordan Roberts’ double.

The summer signing was found at the back post unmarked in the 11th minute, before he tapped in from a yard out to double the lead on the hour mark.

Victory for the hosts maintained their 100% winning record at The Lamex Stadium at the start of this campaign as Boro continue to break club records.

Here, is how we rated the Boro players during what was another impressive display and result under the Steve Evans era…

Taye Ashby-Hammond – 7

His distribution was at a good level and was a commanding presence throughout, however, he was not troubled at all in 90 minutes.

Luther James-Wildin – 8.5

An excellent display from the right-wing-back who did not allow Jonny Williams a moment’s peace. Going forward, he troubled with some marauding runs forward too.

Dan Sweeney – 8.5

Another classy performance from the summer signing who makes defending look easy. He brought the ball out with composure and attacking intent whislt he won the vast majority of his defensive duels.

Terence Vancooten – 8.5

Excellent when progressing forward with the ball, reliable from a defensive standpoint and intelligent when out of possession, it was another top display from the 24-year-old.

Carl Piergianni – 7

Just like Sweeney, the impact Carl Piergianni has made since arriving was there for all to see once more. He was dominant on the ground and in the air but he was taken off on the hour mark.

Saxon Earley – 7

Had his work cut out for him against the only Swindon player looking like he could force an opening in Remeao Hutton but stood up to his task and eliminated his threat later on in the second half.

Jake Reeves – 8.5

A gritty, determined yet a performance full of class when in possession from Jake Reeves. His positional intelligence, technical ability and desire saw him emerge as a top performer once again.

Alex Gilbey – 8

Full of energy and having some intelligent touches in the midfield, Alex Gilbey and Reeves certainly won the midfield battle.

Jordan Roberts – 9 (Star man)

Jordan Roberts enjoyed another fine performance in a relatively free role just behind the front two and he was extremely influential. Pressing with intensity, superb contributions in the final third and some excellent combination play, even a nine feels a little harsh.

Danny Rose – 9

An exceptional performance from the former Northampton Town forward whose relentlessness and general work out of possession causing havoc for the Swindon defence. An aerial threat and a creator of chances, all he needed was a goal to cap off a terrific display.

Jamie Reid – 8.5

Another whose work out of possession caused havoc all afternoon, Reid enjoyed lots of success running into channels and linking up with his fellow front men.