Jordan Rhodes to Middlesbrough: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Jordan Rhodes has come from the periphery to become a key player in Huddersfield Town’s bid to return to the Premier League.

The 32-year-old has chipped in with four goals from the fringes, including a pivotal late winner in the Terriers’ play-off semi final second leg against Luton Town.

Rhodes’ powers have decreased as a second tier goal-getter in the last few seasons, but he has added impressive depth to Carlos Corberan’s squad this term, where some were surprised to see him return to the John Smith’s Stadium last summer.

Rhodes has been linked with a return to Middlesbrough this summer, by The Sun’s Alan Nixon via Patreon, which would be something of a surprise for some, but Chris Wilder has rarely opted for conventional moves in the transfer market.

Is it a good potential move?

With Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun and Andraz Sporar all returning to their parent clubs this summer, only Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore remain as realistic options to contribute in the final third next season at this stage.

Chuba Akpom and Uche Ikpeazu are still contracted to the club but it feels unlikely they will play any part, and could find new destinations before pre-season commences.

Would he start?

It will be tough to lure Rhodes to The Riverside if Huddersfield are promoted, but with the experience he has gathered over the years there is a chance that this could be a successful move, although the 32-year-old should not be first choice on Teesside.

Looking at Boro’s current squad he probably would start, but it could take on a very different appearance entering the final few weeks of pre-season.

If Boro are to kick on and build a more credible promotion push next season, Rhodes would more likely than not be a fringe player, and possibly someone to come in to start games when the schedule becomes congested, as will be the case due to the World Cup.

What does he offer?

Where his goalscoring numbers have dropped off, Rhodes’ hold-up and combination play has got stronger.

A lot of strikers, who have not relied on pace in their careers, can hit their peak in their early 30s and in terms of his all-round game, there is an argument that is the case with Rhodes.

As a mentor, he could have a great influence on someone like Josh Coburn coming through and there is an element of certainty in bringing in someone of his profile.

Wilder could plan tactically around Rhodes, knowing what he is going to get from the 32-year-old on a regular basis.