Jordan Rhodes has tipped Blackpool teammate Karamoko Dembele to go onto big things amid links to a host of Premier League and Championship clubs, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

According to HITC, the Blackpool star is attracting attention from top flight trio West Ham, Nottingham Forest, and Everton.

Championship sides Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Leicester City are also said to be keeping tabs on his progress ahead of the summer.

The forward has contributed six goals and 10 assists from 32 appearances in League One for the Seasiders this year (Fbref), leading to speculation over his future.

"Sky is the limit" for Karamoko Dembele

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via SkyBet, Rhodes has offered a prediction on Dembele's future - backing him to go on to big things given his mindset and ability.

“Karamoko Dembele is a player with a huge amount of talent,” he said.

“I had heard of him before he came to Blackpool and was someone who came with a great reputation in Scotland, coming through the ranks at Celtic, so it was no surprise to me to see him playing like he has been this season.

“When he gets the ball at his feet, there is not too many players better at it in the league.

“He’s got a huge amount of bravery for his age and the way he’s taken to League One with relative ease, has been brilliant, and it’s a credit to him.

“With his attitude and confidence at this age, the sky is the limit for him.”

Jordan Rhodes opens up on goal-scoring form

Rhodes also spoke about his own goal-scoring record this year, having bagged 15 in the league for Blackpool, claiming that there are no secrets behind his most prolific campaign since 2014/15.

“There are no secrets to my goalscoring record this season, apart from trying the best I possibly can in every game, working as hard as I can for the team whether that being with a goal or assist,” he added.

“Ultimately, it comes down to working hard for the team because the end result is making sure that Blackpool score more goals than the opposition in each game and trying to get in those Play-Off spots at the end of the season.”

Blackpool's top 5 League One goals + assists (per Fbref.com, as of March 20th) Player name Goals Assists Total 1 Jordan Rhodes 15 3 18 2 Karamoko Dembele 6 10 16 3 CJ Hamilton 4 6 10 4 Jake Beesley 6 1 7 5 Albie Morgan 3 3 6

Jordan Rhodes provides Blackpool play-off verdict

Finally, the 34-year-old opened up on the team’s play-off chances, revealing that the club won’t give up on a top six finish until the very end.

“The old mantra is about taking one game at a time, and that’s exactly how we’re looking at it between now and the end of the season,” he said.

“We’ve got an international break now, but after that we’ve got games coming thick and fast, where we have three games in seven days, so plenty of points on offer for us, so we do have to take it one game at a time.

“We’ve got four weeks left of the season, with seven games in that time, so we need to make sure we’re doing everything possible to give ourselves the best chance of getting into the play-offs.”

Blackpool are currently ninth in the third division table, having also played a game more than some of their top six rivals.

The gap to the play-offs is just three points, but there are just seven fixtures remaining.

Important end to the season for Blackpool

Rhodes and Dembele will need to keep up their good form for the remainder of the campaign if Blackpool are to earn a top six position.

It’s no surprise Dembele is attracting Championship interest ahead of the summer given how well he’s performed in League One.

A step up to the Premier League would be a huge leap forward for the 21-year-old, and it may be coming a bit too soon in his career at this stage.

But it looks like a departure from Bloomfield Road is inevitable this summer unless the club can earn promotion to the second tier.