Jordan Rhodes is expected to leave Huddersfield Town this summer, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Rhodes will be allowed to move on to pastures new by Neil Warnock, who is set to remain as the club's manager for the upcoming campaign.

A report from the Daily Mail last week revealed that Warnock has opted to change his stance on his Huddersfield future following positive talks with prospective owner Kevin Nagle.

Huddersfield have already decided to part ways with a host of individuals ahead of the summer transfer window.

As confirmed by the club's official website, 19 players have been released by the Terriers.

How did Jordan Rhodes fare last season for Huddersfield Town?

Rhodes played 35 games for Huddersfield in all competitions last season.

While the forward did manage to find the back of the net on five occasions in the Championship, he failed to score at this level following the turn of the year.

Warnock only opted to use Rhodes on four occasions during the closing stages of the campaign.

The forward made what could turn out to be his final appearance for Huddersfield in their 2-0 victory over Reading on the final day of the season.

What is Jordan Rhodes' contract status at Huddersfield Town?

As it stands, Rhodes' deal with Huddersfield is set to run until the summer of 2024.

Due to the forward's contract status, the Terriers will be able to secure a fee for him when the window opens later this week.

Could Jordan Rhodes complete a move to another Championship side this summer?

When you consider that Rhodes only managed to record an underwhelming average WhoScored match rating of 6.41 in the Championship last season, it is not a major surprise that he will be allowed to leave Huddersfield this summer.

In terms of a future destination, the 33-year-old will be determined to secure a switch to another side who are set to compete in the second-tier.

A Championship outfit may be willing to hand him the opportunity to impress at this level due to his impressive track-record.

Over the course of his career, Rhodes has scored 124 goals in the second tier, and has also chipped in with 25 assists.

Providing that Rhodes does seal an exit, Huddersfield will need to bolster their options in the striker position in order to boost their chances of achieving a relative amount of success over the course of the 2023/24 season.