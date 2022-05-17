Jordan Rhodes highlights impact of Huddersfield Town teammate in victory over Luton Town

Jordan Rhodes has praised the impact of Sorba Thomas on Huddersfield Town’s season.

The pair combined for the Terriers on Monday evening for the team’s winner against Luton Town.

The 82nd minute goal was enough to separate the sides in their Championship play-off semi final clash.

That has earned Carlos Corberan’s side a place at Wembley where they will face either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United.

Thomas returned from injury to come off the bench against Luton, where his set piece delivery once again proved crucial.

The assist was his 15th of the season and perhaps the most important of all.

Rhodes has highlighted the impact that the 22-year-old has had on the team in what has been a breakthrough campaign for the winger.

“He has been doing it all season. He has been a breath of fresh air,” said the 32-year-old, via Yorkshire Live.

“It was great to have him back on the field on Friday night. He has got that bit of magic that he can produce out of nothing.”

Huddersfield will now begin preparations for the play-off final, which will take place on Sunday May 29 in London.

Corberan’s side finished third in the Championship table, but this final game of the season will decide their fate for which division they compete in next term.

The winner was only Rhodes’ third goal of the season, but easily the most important of their campaign.

The striker earned man of the match for his impact on the game, having replaced the injured Danny Ward in the first half.

The Verdict

Thomas has had an exceptional breakout season for the Terriers, with his set piece delivery once again proving a difference-maker.

To have 15 assists this year is an impressive tally and has played a big role in the side’s rise in the last 12 months.

Huddersfield will be hoping he can get back to full fitness in time to potentially start the play-off final later this month.

The Terriers will want all of their best players available to give the team the best chance of victory that they can get.