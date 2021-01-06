Jordan Rhodes and QPR: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen this month?

Jordan Rhodes could be preparing for a busy few weeks in the January transfer market.

The Sheffield Wednesday striker is out of contract at the end of the season which means that he faces an uncertain future at the club.

There’s been plenty of speculation around the striker’s future, with Queens Park Rangers linked with a move for the 30-year-old this month.

Here we take a look at the link and how likely it is to come off.

What do we know so far?

Jordan Rhodes’ days at Sheffield Wednesday appear to be numbered.

One of the highest-earning players at Hillsborough, the striker is out of contract in the summer and there’s been nothing to suggest that a new deal will be offered.

That means that he’ll likely be looking for a new club by the summer.

Given that he’s started just three times in the Championship this season it seems that the player could be allowed to move on if the terms are right.

The ultimate 2021 QPR quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What area are QPR based in? North London East London South London West London

Is it likely to happen this month?

A permanent move is unlikely to happen this month.

Queens Park Rangers are not likely to pay a transfer fee for a player who looks increasingly likely to move for nothing in the summer.

That said there’s nothing to suggest that he won’t leave the club on loan in January.

Given that he’s fallen out of favour at Hillsborough it may be a solution to allow the player to leave on a loan deal given that it would free up a big chunk of the wage bill that could see the Owls bring in a replacement.

Of course with the substantial wages that Rhodes is on it will be an expensive deal for QPR to do, but if all parties want to strike a move then there’s no reason why it won’t happen.