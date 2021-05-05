Jordan Rhodes and Huddersfield Town: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Huddersfield Town saw Championship survival guaranteed over the weekend, allowing attention to drift onto the summer and planning for 2021/22.

Danny Ward scored his first Huddersfield goal of the season to secure a 1-1 draw with Coventry City, whilst results elsewhere in the Championship left the bottom four fighting for survival and Town safe.

Carlos Corberan cannot afford to rest, though, with Huddersfield’s squad needing work this summer transfer window if the club are to avoid yet another fight for survival.

And, it does appear that Huddersfield are ahead of the game with one particular deal heading into the summer: Jordan Rhodes.

What do we know so far?

It has been the understanding of Football League World for some time that Rhodes is on the radar of Huddersfield heading into the summer. The striker had a spell at the John Smith’s Stadium between 2009 and 2012, scoring an unbelievable 87 goals across that time.

Rhodes is currently with Sheffield Wednesday and has been a leading light at Hillsborough this season despite the club’s own fight for survival. He is, though, out of contract this summer and looking set to leave as a free agent ahead of 2021/22.

Ipswich Town, who are another of Rhodes’ former clubs, have entered the race to sign the 31-year-old, but it is Huddersfield that remain in pole position to get the deal done.

Is a transfer likely to happen?

Yes. To put it simply, it feels like it is only a matter of when, not if, we see Rhodes back at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He’s scored seven goals this season in the Championship and the fact he’s on a free will only encourage others to take a look ahead of the summer.

However, we have it on good authority that it will be Huddersfield that are the ones to swoop and reunite with Rhodes, as they reshape the attacking unit Corberan has available to him.

Confirmation of the deal, though, will have to wait until the season is wrapped up.

Whilst Huddersfield are safe and planning for Championship football next season, Wednesday are in the thick of the relegation battle heading into the final day.

Rhodes will be looking to fire Wednesday to the win they need against Derby County on Saturday to potentially survive.