As we lead up to the January transfer window, a number of managers across the English pyramid will also be casting an eye on the form of those who were shipped out on a temporary basis in the summer.

Darren Moore is someone who certainly falls into that category, with the upcoming 31-day window the first real opportunity for the former Sheffield Wednesday boss to stamp his personal authority on this Huddersfield Town side, after inheriting the current crop of players just two weeks after the September deadline slammed shut.

It was reported by Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror that former boss Neil Warnock was "increasingly frustrated" at developments in the closing stages of the summer window, and the 75-year-old departed just a week and a half afterwards, allowing Moore to take on the project in West Yorkshire.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

Huddersfield chairman reveals January window stance

Given Town's poor first half of the season, it comes as no real surprise that earlier in the month, American owner Kevin Nagle revealed his plans for the upcoming window, stating that improvements are a must, as we head towards the business end of the season.

"I will be there to ask tough questions of EVERYONE, from players to management to executives. And I will answer the tough questions posed my way as well," he posted on his X account.

"I will be there for the entirety of the transfer window, as we will be strategic, surgical, and aggressive in trying to bring in the talent we need."

Attacking reinforcements are a must for Huddersfield Town

Across the opening half of the second-tier season, Moore's side have averaged less than 1 goal per 90 minutes, accumulating just 21 goals from 23 outings.

Both Delano Burgzorg and Michal Helik are tied on five goals apiece at the top of the club's scoring charts, but it's clear that reinforcements are needed in January to bolster this area of the squad if Town are to see themselves to safety for a second successive season.

It was previously revealed by Alan Nixon, via Patreon, that Huddersfield had been casting an eye on Joe Gelhardt's situation at local rivals Leeds United.

This season, Gelhardt has featured in six Championship outings but only started two of those, with his only goal of the season coming in the EFL Cup First Round victory over Shrewsbury Town.

Moore looking closer to home when bolstering forward line

Given the lack of options in Town's forward ranks, it was a surprise to many when club cult hero Jordan Rhodes was allowed to make the temporary switch to recently relegated Blackpool.

However, it's fair to say that the deal has reignited the experienced forward's career, as he sits joint top of the League One scoring charts with Alfie May with 15 goals from 19 appearances, averaging a goal every 110 minutes, which quantifies as a 33% conversion rate from 43 overall shots.

Nixon again revealed to his Patreon that Moore is willing to recall the 33-year-old in the coming weeks.

"Huddersfield boss Darren Moore is keen to bring Jordan Rhodes back from his loan spell at Blackpool," he began.

"Moore can use the ‘review clause’ early in the window and wants Rhodes in his squad after his prolific spell at the Seasiders."

"Rhodes is settled and happy at Blackpool and may want his say in the decision which is due to come up fast in the first week of the New Year."

Where does this leave Jordan Rhodes?

This certainly leaves the forward at a crossroads as we head into the final months of the season, as his goals have propelled the Seasiders to within four points of the third-tier play-off spots, with Jake Beesley currently the man behind him in the Tangerines' scoring charts with six.

The Lancashire side would definitely miss his goalscoring ability in their quest for promotion, but from a Huddersfield point of view, it seems like a no-brainer to recall Rhodes.

One aspect that could cause concern was his record at Championship level last term, only scoring five goals in 34 outings, but it would be a clean slate under Moore's management.

He needs to be prepared for the possibility of being recalled, whilst also focusing on his current loan team for now.

That won't be an easy assignment for him.