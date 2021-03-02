Jordan Rhodes and Cardiff City: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

It promises to be a very busy summer at Hillsborough, whether Sheffield Wednesday are successful in their quest to stay in the Championship or not.

And, one man who could be on the move is Jordan Rhodes. The striker is out of contract with the Owls in the next few months, with The Sun claiming that Mick McCarthy wants to bring the ex-Blackburn man to Cardiff City.

McCarthy has done a fine job in the Welsh capital since taking over in January, but he too will hope to use the next window to make his own mark on the club, although what needs doing is obviously going to depend on what league the Bluebirds are playing in.

Here we assess whether Rhodes is likely to make a move to Cardiff…

What do we know so far?

Firstly, we know that McCarthy is a fan of the player, as the report claims he tried to do a deal for the 31-year-old in January, shortly after taking over.

As well as that, Rhodes’ contract situation means he is free to discuss terms at the end of the campaign.

Given Wednesday’s financial situation, and the fact Rhodes has underperformed for them over the years, it’s hard to imagine that they would offer the player a new deal. So, a move somewhere feels inevitable.

Is it likely to happen?

With that in mind, you’d have to say yes.

The most obvious stumbling block would be if Cardiff win promotion to the Premier League, as it seems unlikely that McCarthy would pursue this deal then.

Otherwise, it seems a good fit for the player, although as a free agent he is sure to get other offers. Then, he will have a decision to make.