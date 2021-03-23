Jordan Rhodes and a potential Sheffield Wednesday exit: What’s the latest? Is it likely to materialise?

A couple of weeks ago the idea of even considering keeping Jordan Rhodes at Sheffield Wednesday might have seemed fanciful for a lot of supporters with him continuing to struggle for game time.

However, in the last few weeks Rhodes has come alive under Darren Moore and is starting to look like a player that is performing to the levels that he has shown he can do in the past. He was on target with both goals in the 2-1 win against Barnsley on Saturday, his fifth and sixth goals in the Championship this term (Sofascore), which already makes this his best scoring season for the club.

There will now be some Sheffield Wednesday fans thinking maybe the club should do more to try and make sure his contract does not expire at the end of the campaign and he walks away for nothing. To that end, Rhodes came out after the win at Barnsley and told the media he is feeling good to feel wanted again, but he suggested he will leave his future to ‘the powers that be.’

That is still a much more positive message on his future in terms of potentially staying at Hillsborough than has been heard before. The forward is of course attracting interest from other clubs and after he was linked with a move to Queens Park Rangers in January, the latest club to be on his radar is former club Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers are reportedly considering making a move to reunite with the forward in the summer, and they have been struggling for goals in the Championship this term and have had problems finding a reliable scorer. However, Rhodes’ wage demands at the moment would likely be stumbling block to them unless he was willing to accept a pay-cut.

That is the one thing that does seem to be highly likely, with Rhodes wherever he goes unlikely able to demand the same level of wages he has been on in the last few years with the Owls. However, it is still uncertain at this stage whether Sheffield Wednesday will decide to keep hold of him or allow him to walk away.