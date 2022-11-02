Jordan Rhodes 4/10, more Rudoni promise: Huddersfield Town player ratings after 2-0 Sunderland defeat

Huddersfield Town suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sunderland tonight at the John Smith’s Stadium.

A second-half goal from Alex Pritchard set Sunderland up for the win, with Amad Diallo making the points secure deep into stoppage time after a slick break.

The defeat leaves Huddersfield bottom of the Championship table and five points adrift of safety.

Here’s how we rated Mark Fotheringham’s side tonight:

Lee Nicholls – 5: Huddersfield’s captain for the night kept out a Corry Evans shot in the first-half but will have been disappointed to be beaten by Diallo for Sunderland’s second.

Brodie Spencer – 6: A strong early tackle and couple of good touches settled him in on his full Championship debut. Got forward well in the first-half in particular.

Michal Helik – 6: Had a really strong first-half but felt like there was a lot of pressure on him after Nakayama went off. Missed the presence of the unwell Tom Lees alongside him.

Yuta Nakayama – 5: Had a steady half in the centre of defence but his evening ended on the stroke of half time due to injury. Stretchered off with his hands over his face. Must now be a huge doubt for the World Cup.

Josh Ruffels – 5: Sunderland joy came down his side throughout the game. Stepped in at centre-back after half-time, which wasn’t easy against Ellis Simms.

Etienne Camara – 6: Strong in the tackle and advanced the ball into some promising areas, whilst shielding the back-four with his usual presence.

David Kasumu – 6: Did his usual job in the middle of midfield, winning possession and using it sensibly. Not quite as impressive as he was on Saturday in his 70 minutes.

Ben Jackson – 6: Started on the left-wing, drifted into some good central positions and was lively. Dropped back to left-back in the second-half and had a couple of shooting opportunities without testing Patterson. Stretchered off late on.

Jack Rudoni – 6: So many nice touches in the No.10 position throughout the game and was probably the player you felt was going to create something for Huddersfield. That promise needs to transform into goal contributions, though.

Duane Holmes – 5: Passed up a glorious chance to open the scoring before Pritchard did, which was really, really costly.

Jordan Rhodes – 4: Had a follow-up chance after Holmes’ miss but couldn’t convert a chance you’d bank on him hitting the target with at the very least.

Subs

Brahima Diarra – 5: Replaced Nakayama at the break and had a lively impact in the second-half, firstly off the right and then centrally.

Danny Ward – 5: Little fell his way after he replaced Rhodes, despite Huddersfield chasing the game.

Connor Mahoney – 4: Another to have a very limited impact on the game and couldn’t help swing momentum properly back in Huddersfield’s favour.

Will Boyle – n/a: Replaced Jackson but didn’t really have time to do much.