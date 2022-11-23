Jordan Pickford issues message involving Sunderland and Preston North End amid England World Cup campaign

Jordan Pickford has made himself England’s number one goalkeeper since the 2018 World Cup.

The 28-year-old played every game for England at last season’s Euro Championships, and he started in the 6-2 win over Iran on Monday. However, he wouldn’t be where he is now if it weren’t for the early parts of his football career.

Pickford came through the Sunderland academy, but as well as the Wearside club playing a big part in his career, it was also his loan spells in the EFL that helped him get regular football.

The goalkeeper had loan spells at Carlisle United and a successful stint at Preston North End in the 2015-16 season, and Pickford believes these loans were the best thing he ever did.

Speaking about his time at Sunderland and his loan spells away from the club he said, via Sunderland Echo: “For me, it was the best thing I could ever do, going out on loan at a young age and develop. You learn about yourself so much as a person and you’ve got to get stuck in early doors as a player. To have that mentality at such a young age, you learn early.

“The EFL is a great environment for a young player because it helps you massively. All those clubs were great loan spells to get me to where I am today and that’s definitely helped me in my career. Those clubs were amazing for me. Going to Preston was the final bridge I needed to cross in the Championship.

“That was my best loan move as a 21-year-old, going and playing and keeping loads of clean sheets. That got me ready for the Premier League.

“One of my best spells was when I was at Preston. I kept a record number of clean sheets for Preston. I was on a seven clean sheet spell. Alan Kelly, my goalkeeping coach at Preston, is now my goalkeeping coach at Everton.

“The Preston one was the move where I knew I was ready. I was playing really good football and I had a really good time there.”

Pickford also had loans with non-league teams Darlington and Alfreton Town and then Burton Albion in League Two. The goalkeeper then moved on to Carlisle United and Bradford City in League One.

His loan at Preston North End in the Championship followed before returning to Sunderland to cement himself as first choice as the Black Cats were relegated.

In 2017, Pickford joined Everton on a five-year contract. He signed for an initial fee of £25 million, with the possibility of rising to £30 million in add-ons, making him the third most expensive goalkeeper in history at the time.

Pickford continued: “The support I received along the way was amazing. The support from the fans at every loan club I went to,” Pickford said regarding his former clubs. I interacted well with the fans and my performances, by giving 100% on a matchday and trying my best for them, I think they bought into that, and they were very supportive of me.

“I want to say thanks to my former clubs for giving me the opportunity to develop as an up-and-coming goalkeeper and make my dream come true of playing for England and in the Premier League. I appreciate the time they took.”

The Verdict

Pickford is a prime example for any footballer out there that loans away from your parent club are hugely beneficial, especially if you are struggling to break into the first team.

As we still see now, Premier League teams and Championship teams use the EFL as a platform to allow young players out on loan to gain viable experience and regular game time.

These experiences are always the best ways for these players to learn and adapt their game; if Pickford hadn’t spent time on loan in the EFL, he may not be where he is now playing in the Premier League and playing for England in the World Cup.