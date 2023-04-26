Burnley sealed the Championship title with a 1-0 win over local rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

With promotion already secured, the Clarets' form has declined in recent weeks, with a three-game winless run which saw them held to draws by struggling Reading and Rotherham United before the shock home defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

But Vincent Kompany's side returned to winning ways against Blackburn, with Manuel Benson's excellent curling strike in the 66th minute ensuring they picked up the victory they needed to clinch the title.

The win sparked celebratory scenes among the Clarets players and fans and Kompany admitted it felt sweet to be confirmed as champions at the home of their rivals.

"I don't know if the lads realise it, I think J-Rod (Jay Rodriguez) does because he's one of the people I was speaking to. I think J-Rod understands what it means for the people of Burnley to come and win the league at Ewood Park, for us, you couldn't write it," Kompany told the BBC.

"Even the scenario of the game, after everybody is speaking about how good we are on the ball, today to see how good we were defensively, winning challenges, second-balls, crosses, everything else, that's a side of the team I'm proud about as well.

"A day that will live forever for us and a tremendous achievement for the lads."

Burnley fans took to social media following their title win, with one of the club's best known fans among those sharing their reactions.

Jordan North reacts to Burnley triumph

BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North has made no secret of his love for the Clarets and was delighted with events on Tuesday night.

North, who presents the station's drive time show with Vick Hope, became known for his phrase "Turf Moor happy place" when participating in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2020 and he brought it back with a slight difference to celebrate his side being crowned champions at the home of their biggest rivals.

What next for Burnley?

The Clarets are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate, before finishing the season with a home clash against Cardiff City.

With the title now sealed, there is little left to play for, but Kompany will likely be keen to break the 100-point barrier which his side can do with maximum points from their remaining fixtures.

It has been an excellent season for Burnley and winning the title at Blackburn, while also denting Rovers' play-off hopes, will have been the perfect ending for Clarets fans.