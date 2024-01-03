Birmingham City look set for an extremely busy January, and not just because of the transfer window.

The Blues announced on Tuesday that Wayne Rooney would no longer be their manager, despite only being in the job for 15 games.

The decision was taken due to the club losing nine of those 15 games, something that has seen them fall down the Championship table and now be consumed in a relegation fight.

The search has started for a new manager, with several names already linked to the post. However, it seems that whoever the new manager is going to be, they may have a job on their hands keeping one of their more talented players, as midfielder Jordan James is being touted as a possible destination.

The 19-year-old broke through into the first team at a very early age and hasn’t looked back since, with him arguably taking his game to the next level in this 2023/24 season.

James has scored five goals in 24 league appearances, and that has gained attention from teams here and abroad.

So, with that said, here at Football League World, we have looked at the latest transfer news involving the midfielder…

Atalanta submit an offer for Jordan James

James has been a player who has been the subject of transfer interest for the last year or so, but at this moment, it is probably the closest Birmingham have come to losing their midfielder.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Serie A side Atalanta have sent a formal offer to the Championship outfit.

Romano states that talks are advancing between the two clubs, and the initial fee will be around €4/4.5 million plus add-ons, which is £3.4/3.8 in pounds.

James’s stock is rising and rising as the months go on, with the young midfielder already capped by his national team Wales on eight occasions.

It hasn’t been reported whether a deal has been agreed between the two clubs, but it seems all roads point to a deal being agreed fairly soon.

Jordan James agrees personal terms with Atalanta

While Birmingham and Atalanta are working to find an agreement that would see the player swap the Championship for Serie A.

James has already agreed his side of the deal, with Romano referring to TuttoMercatoWeb, that personal terms have already been agreed between the player and the Italian club, who are in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Were James to join Atalanta, he would be joining a side that currently sits sixth in the Serie A table, four points of fourth-place Fiorentina and seven off third-place AC Milan.

Birmingham City suffer potential bow for Jordan James replacement

Obviously, if Birmingham lose James in this transfer window, then the Blues will no doubt want to replace him.

The Championship side have been linked with a move for Derby County’s Max Bird in recent weeks, as former boss Wayne Rooney had worked with the player before.

It is unclear if the Blues remain interested in him, but he could be someone they look at as a replacement for James.

However, it has been reported by Darren Witcoop, that Derby insist Bird isn’t for sale in this month and the Rams are keen to offer him a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of this season.