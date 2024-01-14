Highlights Tony Mowbray's immediate aim is to get results for Birmingham City and ensure they avoid relegation.

The club's owners have ambitions of returning to the Premier League and will make funds available when possible.

Jordan James has attracted interest from Italian club Atalanta, but Mowbray's track record in developing young players should encourage him to stay at Birmingham.

Tony Mowbray has been tasked with improving Birmingham City after their terrible run under Wayne Rooney saw the side drop down the Championship table.

The former Sunderland chief is inheriting a group that’s just six points above the relegation zone, so his immediate aim is to get results to ensure they aren’t dragged into a real battle over the next few months.

And, things started well on that front, as Blues fought to the end to snatch a late point at home to Swansea on Saturday.

Moving forward though, Mowbray will have big aims at St. Andrew’s, and we know the ambitious owners intend to take the club back to the Premier League.

To do that, funds will be made available when it’s possible, but there will also be a desire to benefit from the very talented academy that Blues have.

The obvious success story is Jude Bellingham, with the ex-Blues youngster now one of the best players in the world.

Elsewhere, his brother Jobe is performing well at Sunderland, whilst George Hall is a player that many at Birmingham have high hopes for.

Jordan James attracting interest from Atalanta

Another exciting prospect is Jordan James, with the 19-year-old midfielder having established himself as part of the first-team squad over the past few years.

Despite the team struggling under the guidance of Rooney, James was one of few players who seemed to improve under the England legend, as he became an important part of the team.

James’ form has attracted admirers, with Italian outfit Atalanta pushing to sign the Welsh international before the deadline later this month.

The prospect of moving to Serie A is obvious, as the Bergamo side are pushing to finish in the Champions League places this season, and they’ve competed in Europe regularly over the past decade.

So, the chance to play at such a level with an attack-minded team could be great for James’ career.

However, the appointment of Mowbray should mean the player has second thoughts about leaving Birmingham, and his wonderful equaliser against the Swans shows he remains fully committed.

It remains to be seen whether FFP could force Blues' hand in terms of a sale after a poor summer window, but they should be trying to build around players like James.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Tony Mowbray has a track record for improving young players

At his age, the best thing for James’ development is game time, and the reality is that he will find it tough to get into the Atalanta XI this season. If he remains at Blues, it’s a different story.

He is an integral part of the setup right now, and Mowbray’s track record should give him confidence that he can kick-on.

The ex-Blackburn boss has a great reputation as a coach, with Harvey Elliott someone who flourished under his guidance at Ewood Park. More recently, Jack Clarke got his career back on track at Sunderland, whilst Amad Diallo loved his time with the Black Cats last season, and there are many other examples.

Whether it’s the tactical approach, man-management, or a combination of various factors, it seems clear that Mowbray knows what he’s doing when it comes to improving players.

For James, that’s exactly what he needs, so staying at Blues beyond January should come into his thinking.

It will be difficult to turn down a club like Atalanta, but if he continues to develop like some of the other players who have worked with Mowbray, the opportunity for a big move further down the line will not go away.