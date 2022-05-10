Jordan James pens message to Birmingham City supporters as he reflects on debut campaign

Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James has taken to Twitter to thank the club’s fans for the support that they provided him during his debut season at the club.

James made his senior bow for the Blues in their 3-0 victory over Bristol City in November as he was brought on as a substitute in this fixture by head coach Lee Bowyer.

Following this breakthrough, the midfielder went on to play 19 games for the club in the second-tier while he also featured for his side in the FA Cup.

The 17-year-old netted his first goal in his side’s clash with Stoke City in February and provided an assist in his final appearance of the term last weekend as Birmingham suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers.

As a result of his encouraging performances, James was named as the Blues’ Young Player of the Season on Sunday.

Reflecting on his first season at senior level, James has admitted on Twitter that it has been an unbelievable experience for him.

The Birmingham academy graduate posted: “What a season it has been for me personally, as a team we didn’t manage to achieve what we wanted but as always we will go again next season.

“Thank you to the staff, fans and the whole club for what has been an unbelievable season and something I couldn’t even have dreamt of @BCFC.“

The Verdict

James was one of the only shining lights in what otherwise was a largely forgettable season for Birmingham as he produced some encouraging moments for his side in the second-tier.

The midfielder will unquestionably make considerable strides in terms of his development if he features regularly for the Blues in the second-tier during the 2022/23 campaign.

In order to move forward as a club with James in their side, Birmingham will need to nail their transfer recruitment this summer.

The scale of the club’s business may depend on whether a proposed takeover deal involving an unknown businessman is completed before the window opens next month.