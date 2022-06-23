Jordan James explains role of key figure in his development at Birmingham City

Jordan James was a shining light in a very forgettable 2021/22 campaign for Birmingham City.

Lee Bowyer’s men finished 20th in the Championship, and would have been very grateful for the positive start to the season that they made, or relegation would have been on the cards for the Blues.

James, 17, stepped up to first team level in very impressive fashion, chipping in with three goal contributions in 13 league starts.

The attack-minded central midfielder explained how Lee Bowyer has accelerated his transition into senior football when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “He doesn’t talk much about his career, but he’s been unbelievable with me.

“He puts different rules on me in training; usually, two-touch only.

“He’s helped me with my positioning and toughened me up a little.

“He’s taught me how to be clever and how to deal with some of the difficult things in the game, like staying down, and things you only learn when you get older.

“I have a lot to thank him for.”

James has two years remaining on his contract at St Andrew’s, but it would be a surprise not to see some transfer interest arise between now and the window’s conclusion.

Hot properties from the club’s youth setup have helped the Blues’ financial situation considerably in recent years, and James’ potential sale does seem likely in the coming years.

The Verdict

Out of all the clubs preparing for Championship football in 2022/23, Reading and Birmingham stand out as two sides that are set for long and challenging campaigns.

It came as a surprise to some that Lee Bowyer did not leave the club at the end of last term, and his management of players like Jordan James, may have persuaded the board to stick with him.

The Blues lost Mark Kennedy from the coaching staff, to take up the manager role at Lincoln City, and it will be interesting to see what shape the team takes heading into the first game.

The Blues begin the campaign with a trip to Kenilworth Road, hoping to upset Nathan Jones’ Luton Town who finished sixth last season.