It has been a tough season for Birmingham City so far, but one positive element comes in the form of the progress being made by young academy graduate Jordan James.

Having already seen three permanent managers in the dugout so far during this campaign, it has been a turbulent year for the Blues, and their current league position doesn't look like making the final run-in any calmer either.

However, Jordan James is one story that has brought some positivity to the Midlands side, and Birmingham fans will be hoping that his Blues journey can continue beyond this summer.

Jordan James' Birmingham City future

Having already appeared 26 times in the league this season in various midfield roles, picking up six goals along the way, it comes as little surprise that the 19-year-old has been attracting attention from top-level clubs.

Added to that, at such a young age, he's already collected 89 senior appearances for the Blues, and has this season taken big strides forward in cementing himself a starting position.

The main source of interest last month was Serie A side Atalanta, who reportedly tabled a bid in excess of €5million, but Blues boss Tony Mowbray made clear that he wants to hold onto the young talent if possible.

However, it is believed that an offer approaching €10million would be enough to make the Championship side consider letting him leave.

Jordan James' weekly wage at Birmingham City

Signing his current deal aged just 18, the Blues were able to tie him down to a long-term contract that provided the club certainty over his future and more control over their asset.

Capology is a football finance website that provides estimates of the value of players' contracts, including those in the Championship.

James is estimated by Capology to be earning around £1,154 per week under his current deal, which works out at £60,000 over the course of the year.

This likely reflects his status as a young player, picking up plenty of appearances but still working himself into a starting position week in, week out.

However, if Birmingham are serious about keeping him at the club, and want to see off interest from the likes of Atalanta, it's likely the club will need to offer improved terms to James, as a move away may start to look too appealing financially.

Jordan James' Birmingham City contract situation

Birmingham have complete control over the situation in terms of James' contract, with him signing at three-year deal back in the summer of 2022, which also includes the option of an additional year, so there is still plenty of time for the club to wait for terms that they are happy with.

However, with the estimated terms that James is currently on, which puts him towards the bottom of the estimated earners chart at the club, the Blues will need to be careful that this interest doesn't lead to the young Wales international agitating for a move, potentially causing disquiet among the squad.

If he is to continue this season the way he has started it, the club may need to devise an exit strategy for the player, which may see him leave in the summer, or offer fresh terms that reflect his increased importance to the side.

Either way, this summer is set to be a crucial one for the 19-year-old midfielder, and interest is unlikely to quieten down.