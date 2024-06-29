This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following their relegation to League One, Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James has been the subject of transfer interest from clubs in England and on the continent.

The 19-year-old Welsh international was linked with a move to Italian side Atlanta in January, and has also been linked with Premier League sides Crystal Palace and most recently Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Leicester City and West Ham have also been linked with moves for James in recent months, so the youngster certainly isn't short of options should he choose to leave St. Andrew's.

It looked as if Birmingham City would struggle to keep hold of James had they remained in the Championship, but relegation to League One means he's almost certain to depart St. Andrew's this summer if they receive an appropriate offer.

Despite playing in a poor side last season, the midfielder showed he's a bright prospect, but it's his performances on the international stage which has seen his stock rise the most.

The 19-year-old has become a regular starter for Wales in recent months, and some of his performances have clearly alerted clubs in the Premier League and abroad to his talent.

A move away from Birmingham City is just a matter of time for Jordan James

FLW's Birmingham City fan pundit, Mike Gibbs, believes that it's only a matter of time until Birmingham receive an appropriate bid for James, and that supporters recognise that it makes sense for him to move on this summer - although he may be better served moving overseas than staying in England.

Speaking to Football League World about Nottingham Forest's interest in the 19-year-old, Mike said: “Yeah, I think it is a move that I could see happening.

"It's a matter of a time until an acceptable bid comes in and there’s still a lot of rumours about Atlanta being interested, and I know there’s conversation about Crystal Palace and other Premier League clubs coming in for him.

“I think personally, is he Premier League quality? Of course not now, but could he get there? I think so, but I think it’s a big step up, and there’s a lot of growth that he still needs.

“I think he may be better suited to going somewhere on the continent and doing what some of the younger British players have done and get some game time in the German league or the Dutch league, wherever it might be.

"Most Blues fans recognise that it makes sense if he moves on this transfer window and, hopefully we get good value for him."

It makes sense for Jordan James to leave Birmingham City this summer

Birmingham City are ambitious, and they're clearly targeting an immediate return to the Championship, so losing a player of James' quality isn't ideal, but it seems inevitable.

With Blues now a League One side and there being a plethora of top-flight clubs interested in James this summer, they shouldn't stand in his way, and they should look to bring in as big a fee as possible.

This money could be subsequently reinvested on signings, and selling James could allow Birmingham to build a really strong squad for League One.

Jordan James' 2023/24 Championship Season Stats - As Per Fotmob Appearances 42 Minutes played 2,315 Goals 8 Assists 0 Pass accuracy 76.5% Chances created 22 Dribble success 48.8% Touches in opposition box 46 Tackles won 61.5% Duels won 51.2%

A move away from St. Andrew's probably benefits both parties, with James unlikely to want to play League One football, and Birmingham being able to command a decent fee for the player.

A number of clubs being interested in the midfielder should be music to the ears of Birmingham's hierarchy, as this could allow them to start a bidding war, and they can hold out for a big fee, knowing there are multiple clubs interested.

It's best for both parties if James departs this summer, and it seems likely that the midfielder will leave St Andrew's before the transfer window slams shut at the end of August.