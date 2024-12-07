Jordan James became the latest Birmingham City academy graduate to head for the exit door at St Andrew’s this summer, departing for Ligue 1 side Rennes in France.

The Welsh international broke into the first team picture in the West Midlands as a 17-year-old back in 2021, becoming a prominent figure over the next three seasons and impressing in the second tier last term despite relegation.

A breakthrough campaign saw the Hereford-born midfielder net eight times during the campaign, with such commanding performances drawing interest from other clubs who looked to take advantage of Blues’ plunge into League One.

Jordan James' statistics with Birmingham City during the 2023/24 Championship season, as per FotMob Appearances 42 Goals 8 Chances created 22 Fouls won 41 Tackles won % 61.5%

Now Birmingham boss Chris Davies faced disappointment when James elected to play for the final time in royal blue, moving to French club Rennes during the summer transfer window.

Joining on a four-year deal for a reported figure of £4 million, James has struggled to adapt to life overseas early on, featuring only five times from their opening 13 league outings and failing to record a single attacking contribution.

Jordan James’ current earnings at Rennes

James’ earnings since moving to Rennes have increased quite significantly. According to Capology's estimations, the midfielder is earning €12,308 (£10,288) per week.

This means he is reportedly the 18th highest earner out of 25 players in the Rennes squad, which is an impressive feat given how young he still is.

However, despite picking up a reasonable figure each week, it fails to match the estimated average wage at the Ligue 1 club, which is set at €22,300 (£18,643).

From this, the 20-year-old earns a gross per year salary of €640,000 (£535,411), which compared to his Birmingham City pay packet, is a much larger wage.

Jordan James’ previous earnings at Birmingham City

Once again, Capology's figures are an estimate, but the midfielder was earning nearly 10 times less than what he is currently earning with Les Rouges et Noirs, with a figure suggesting he picked up just £1,154 a week during the 2023/24 season.

This put him as the third-lowest earner at St Andrew’s, alongside fellow academy graduates, Brandon Khela and Romelle Donovan.

This is a far figure away from the average wage at Blues last season, which stood at £8,694.

Earning just £60,000 per year at his boyhood club, this means James has had an 11% increase in his yearly salary by moving to France.

Jordan James’ wage increase at Rennes comes as no surprise

It’s hardly surprising to see James getting rewarded with a higher salary after moving from League One to the top flight of French football.

Rennes have established themselves as long-term mainstays in Ligue 1, surviving in the top division since Ligue 1 was formed back in 2002. With the obvious financial gain that brings, money will have been a key factor in luring James away from the Blues project under Tom Wagner.

With such a promising and bright future ahead of him, Rennes will have been more than happy to pay such a figure for a player who has the ability to shine against the French giants and go right to the very top of the game, despite a slow start to life abroad.