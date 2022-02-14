Jordan Hugill starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to play Coventry on Tuesday night

Cardiff City will be hoping to return to winning ways after having their victory streak ended last weekend.

Steve Morison’s side had won three league games in a row before meeting Millwall on Saturday.

But a 2-1 defeat put an end to that run, leaving Cardiff in 20th place going into Tuesday night’s game with Coventry City.

Victory over the Sky Blues would take Cardiff above Hull City in the table and into 19th.

Meanwhile, Coventry will be hoping to making it back to back wins in order to get their play-off hopes kickstarted.

Win for Mark Robins’ side could take them as high as seventh in the table, two points outside the top six.

Here is how we think Cardiff are going to line up to face Robins’ team…

Despite the manner of the defeat against Millwall, with two late goals costing Cardiff something from the game, Morison is likely to keep a similar starting side to the one from Saturday’s loss.

The backline has been in good form in recent weeks, so is worth keeping together for Tuesday’s clash.

Meanwhile, the midfield has performed well since the addition of Tommy Doyle from Manchester City and Ryan Wintle from his loan being recalled in January.

However, Uche Ikpeazu may finally make his first start for the club since arriving on deadline day.

Mark Harris will likely make way for the on-loan Middlesbrough striker.