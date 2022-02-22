Jordan Hugill speaks out on new Cardiff City teammate

Cardiff have already begun to benefit from the addition of Jordan Hugill on a loan deal in the January transfer window but it is another player that the striker has been heaping the praise on.

Hugill has bagged two goals and one assist already for the Bluebirds since joining up with the Welsh outfit but one player that has stood out to the on-loan Norwich man is Isaak Davies. The striker has only been playing with his fellow attacker for a few weeks but told the club’s official website that he has been ‘brilliant’ so far.

Davies has certainly look good so far. Despite being just 20-years-old, he has managed 17 games this year in the league despite not featuring at all for Cardiff in the last campaign.

With three goal contributions along the way, he has proven to be a useful option for the Bluebirds and his new teammate Hugill has already been full of praise for his ability and the way in which the two of them have worked together.

Speaking to the club’s official website about him, Hugill said: “I think Isaak has been brilliant, and I think the manager is rewarding him.

“We haven’t really spoken about too much, we’ve just been on the pitch together, and it’s worked. When you have two different types of strikers who play, you look over the course of history, it has worked, and it’s no different here.”

Hugill and Davies have certainly managed to get off to a flying start, with the former already managing more goals for his new team in the brief period he has been here than he did during the entirety of his West Brom stint.

Davies too has worked hard alongside the former PNE man and whilst he hasn’t been on the scoresheet himself, his work has led to goals for others and the entire side has seen an upturn in results. Bluebirds fans then will be hoping that the partnership between the two continues to thrive and get better.

The Verdict

Jordan Hugill is already proving that his time at West Brom was merely a blip on his record.

Having plundered goals for QPR and Preston in the past, he managed just the one during his time with the Baggies. Many blamed the striker himself for that but it is becoming apparent that he just didn’t fit into Valerien Ismael’s style of play or wasn’t utilised efficiently.

That is because he is already proving a handful for opposition defences when played in attack for Cardiff and has already bettered his goal total for the Bluebirds despite only joining in January. The striker now looks back to his best and it is certainly a positive for the Welsh outfit.

If he and Davies can continue to plunder goals – or at least complement each other in a way that ensures they win games – then it could really help Steve Morison’s side to kick on and climb higher up the table before the end of the season.