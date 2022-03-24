Jordan Hugill speaks out on his future at Cardiff City and Norwich City

Jordan Hugill has had a very up and down season since winning promotion to the Premier League with Norwich City in 2020/21.

The 29-year-old initially struggled at West Bromwich Albion in the first half of the season before showing his true ability at Cardiff City in the last few months.

The Bluebirds have pulled clear of the second tier relegation battle under Steve Morison and could be keen on Hugill’s services heading towards the summer transfer window.

Hugill revealed his plans for the summer and where his future lies when he appeared on The Official EFL Podcast.

He said: “I’m loving my time at Cardiff, I’m really enjoying playing my football there, Steve Morison knows what type of striker I am and said that he was very similar to myself as a player as well.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, it’s one of those things where as far as I know at the moment, I’m going back to Norwich in the summer to get ready for pre-season.

“We go from there, I’ve got a year left on my contract there still, ideally I’d like to prove myself in the Premier League if they stay up.

“That’s my aim, I want to do well and play in the Premier League again.”

The Canaries have their work cut out, eight points from safety with nine games remaining, having played two games more than Everton in 17th while picking up just 17 points in 29 league outings this term.

The Verdict

Norwich will be among the favourites to win promotion from the second tier next term under Dean Smith and Hugill could be an important player to bring back into the frame.

Emiliano Buendia has been a key part of both of the club’s recent promotions from the second tier and his absence may make their task more difficult heading into 2022/23.

Smith’s experience in winning promotion with Aston Villa in 2018/19 will stand them in good stead, as will their financial advantage over the majority of the league, although with some big clubs set to come up from League One and more to be relegated from the top-flight, they may face a tougher test to bounce back if they are relegated in the coming months.