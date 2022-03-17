Jordan Hugill shares message with Cardiff City supporters after scoring in win over Stoke

Cardiff City forward Jordan Hugill has taken to Twitter to share a message with the club’s supporters following his side’s latest display in the Championship.

Hugill helped the Bluebirds seal all three points in their showdown with Stoke City last night by netting the winning goal in this particular fixture.

The Potters opened the scoring at the Cardiff City Stadium in the 23rd minute as Lewis Baker’s effort beat goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

Undeterred by this setback, Steve Morison’s side levelled proceedings via a strike from Tommy Doyle.

Hugill then gave Cardiff the lead just before half-time as he produced a fine effort from just outside of the penalty area.

Following the break, Mark Harris went close to adding a third for the Bluebirds as he headed wide from Doyle’s cross.

Aden Flint and Isaak Davies also had chances to extend Cardiff’s lead as their efforts were saved by Jack Bonham.

As a result of this victory, the Bluebirds moved level on points with Stoke in the Championship standings.

Following this victory, Hugill took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on the game.

The forward posted: “What a result from everyone today!!

“Keep climbing the table!!”

The Verdict

Cardiff’s resurgence under the guidance of Morrison shows no signs of slowing down as they have managed to pick up 10 points from their last four league fixtures.

Hugill’s performance during yesterday’s clash was particularly impressive as he managed to deliver the goods for the Bluebirds.

As well as scoring for his side in this fixture, the forward also managed to win seven aerial duels as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.53.

By adding to the five direct goal contributions that he has produced since joining Cardiff on loan from Norwich City in January during the closing stages of the campaign, he could potentially help the club move up the Championship standings.

Cardiff’s fans will be hoping that Hugill will be firing on all cylinders when their side take on arch-rivals Swansea City in the second-tier next month.