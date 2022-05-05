Jordan Hugill sends message to Paul Huntington following Preston North End decision

An era will come to an end at Preston North End in the near future as Paul Huntington looks set to depart the Lilywhites this summer.

With the veteran centre-back’s contract coming to an end, Huntington will leave Deepdale after nearly 10 years a player at the Lancashire club, arriving all the way back in 2012 under the management of Graham Westley.

His stand-out campaign came during the 2014-15 season in League One, where the defender scored nine times in all competitions during PNE’s promotion-winning year – he then went on to become a regular under both Simon Grayson and Alex Neil in the Championship.

The ultimate Preston North End end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did PNE play in their first game of the 2021-22 season? Bristol City Hull Swansea West Brom

Game-time has been few and far between, with Huntington’s last appearance coming in March 2020 and with not a single minute to his name in 2021-22, the writing was on the wall for the 35-year-old.

North End are hoping to agree a testimonial match during pre-season for Huntington despite not quite reaching the 10-year mark, and one player who has agreed to play in it if it happens is Jordan Hugill.

Hugill was a team-mate of Huntington’s at Deepdale for a number of years and whilst the striker went on to feature for West Ham United in the Premier League, he still has fond memories of the Lilywhites and clearly Huntington as he sent a message following news of the ‘Cumbrian Cannavaro’s imminent exit.

Absolute legend hunts! Would of love to see a testimonial I would be first to sign up! 😍 club legend hunty all the best mate! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/aPsKqaVdHB — Jordan Hugill (@JordanHugill) May 5, 2022

The Verdict

Huntington is a modern-day icon at North End and even though he’s not played much recently, he will have still been a big character to have in the dressing room.

Supporters have become attached to the towering defender and he has grown a love for the club, occasionally rocking up amongst the fans at away games.

He is clearly well-respected amongst his peers and Hugill has clearly not forgotten his roots, having had the best and most successful times of his career at Deepdale.

There could be a lot of ex-North Enders who come together for Huntington’s testimonial in what will be a good trip down memory lane for everyone – there’s hope though that he may get a final competitive runout against Middlesbrough this weekend.