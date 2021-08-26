Jordan Hugill sends message to fans after finalising West Brom move from Norwich

Jordan Hugill became West Bromwich Albion’s fourth summer addition on Wednesday and the Norwich City loanee is desperate to hit the ground running at the Hawthorns, he told the club’s website.

The 29-year-old is set for his fifth different Championship club in as many seasons, looking to play a significant role in the Baggies’ promotion push this time around under Valerien Ismael.

Hugill said: “I’m delighted to be here and I want to help the club push for their targets. You look at the players in the squad and there’s so much talent and experience.

“It’s about fitting in, getting to know everyone and getting out on the pitch and showing what I’m all about. I’m really looking forward to being part of this team.”

Having won the league title with the Canaries last term, along with his experience in the division, Hugill is a very shrewd addition for the Baggies and will provide excellent competition for places with the likes of Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant this term.

West Brom and Fulham do look every bit the automatic promotion fodder they should be given the difference in budgets they have compared to the rest of the division, with Hugill to supplement the attacking talents of the current squad, Baggies supporters will be feeling confident their second tier venture will be just a one year stay this time around.

The Verdict

This is very good business.

Teemu Pukki’s class and consistency saw Hugill regularly on the bench at Carrow Road last term but that is not to say that he did not contribute to Daniel Farke’s men running away with the division.

Four goals away from a half century of strikes in the second tier, Hugill will be desperate to convince a club that he is worth taking a chance on in the top-flight.

His all-round game should suit the personnel in Ismael’s ranks, with the likes of Grant and Grady Diangana running off of him, West Brom are a menacing prospect for any side in the division particularly on home turf

It will be interesting to see the extent of which Hugill will feature in the Baggies’ trip to newly promoted Peterborough United on Saturday.

