Jordan Hugill reacts after key Uche Ikpeazu moment for Cardiff City v Derby

Cardiff City earned an important 1-0 win over Derby County on Tuesday evening to continue distancing themselves from the relegation zone.

The victory saw the Bluebirds increase their cushion on the bottom three to 16 points and in turn made the board act to extend Steve Morison’s contract until the end of the next season.

It was a very evenly matched affair and the Rams would have been frustrated not to have broken the deadlock before Uche Ikpeazu’s scruffy volley ensured the three points stayed in South Wales.

Jordan Hugill was replaced by the Middlesbrough loanee in the 66th minute and the Norwich City loanee took to Twitter to celebrate the win after the match.

Hugill wrote: “UUUUUCCCCHHHHHHEEEEEEE 😍😍”

Since moving to West Ham United in January 2018, Hugill is enduring his fourth loan spell in the Championship directly after a tough period at West Bromwich Albion in the first half of the season.

Bluebirds supporters will be hoping that both Hugill and Ikpeazu can stick around beyond the end of the season given the impact they have made since joining in January.

It will be interesting to see what kind of budget Morison is afforded in the summer, to build on what has been a successful period results wise, since the departure of Mick McCarthy.

The Verdict

There were a lot of concerns around the sale of Kieffer Moore to Bournemouth after the Welshman had been such a reliable goalscorer for the Bluebirds.

However, Hugill, Ikpeazu and some improved form from the likes of Mark Harris and Isaak Davies has worked a treat to steer them away from trouble.

Ikpeazu does not seem part of Chris Wilder’s plans at Middlesbrough and could become available for transfer in the summer, while a deal for Hugill could be more complicated if the Canaries are relegated back to the second tier this season.

Cardiff travel to promotion pushing Queens Park Rangers on Saturday in hoping to continue their positive run.