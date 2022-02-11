Jordan Hugill posts defiant message to Cardiff City’s supporters

Jordan Hugill has come in for some criticism this season because of his stint at West Brom but, now he has been released of the shackles at Cardiff, he is beginning to thrive again.

He’s already bagged two goals since his move to the Bluebirds, which is already more than he managed during his time at the Hawthorns and the player has now taken to Twitter to post a message of defiance after another finish in midweek.

😶😶

Another great performance from everyone involved tonight! Another sausage roll ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zAlipjFIv2 — Jordan Hugill (@JordanHugill) February 9, 2022

The attacker is a player who certainly knows where the back of the net in the Championship, having previously bagged on a regular basis at QPR and Preston. Having then been made available for a short-term deal from Norwich, it looked like his deal to join the Baggies would be a perfect match.

Quiz: Did Cardiff City win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 1) Barnsley (A) Win Draw Lose

West Brom though have faltered this year and so too did Hugill. Valerien Ismael will have wanted his team to be amongst the promotion contenders but they have drifted further and further down the division. The goals that also seemed likely to come from the striker failed to materialise, with the player managing only one league goal in 20 games. With just seven starts too, it didn’t really click for Hugill.

In January then, West Brom decided to let the forward return to his parent team and he was duly sent back out to Cardiff again. In a new environment, the man is already thriving with two strikes and could help fire his new team up the table in the second half of the campaign.

The Verdict

You have to give Jordan Hugill some credit for his showings at Cardiff because he is so far proving that the issue was the Baggies and not himself.

He did struggle at the Hawthorns but so too did most of the team, as they failed to produce the results they wanted. Now he is with the Bluebirds, we are seeing much more of the Hugill of old and he could really do the business for them in the second half of the season.

You also can’t blame him for posting messages like these. Many were quick to scrutinise the player for not bagging regularly enough at West Brom and believed he wasn’t up to scratch in the second tier – but he’s proving he still has the talent to score.

West Brom’s loss then is Cardiff’s gain – and alongside Uche Ikpeazu they could fire the team up the table now.