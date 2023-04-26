Tuesday night's League One clash at home to Bristol Rovers was a colossal fixture for Plymouth Argyle.

It was the club's game in hand over Sheffield Wednesday in third, and a chance to put some very healthy distance between themselves and the Owls in the race for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Indeed, ahead of kick-off at Home Park, Argyle topped the table, but were only two points clear of Wednesday in third, but they knew a victory could take them five points clear, with just two matches remaining.

Fortunately for Argyle and their supporters, there were to be no slip-ups, with the club taking full advantage of the opportunity in front of them.

Indeed, with a little bit of help from an early red card for Bristol Rovers, Argyle ran out 2-0 winners, with goals from Niall Ennis and Macaulay Gillesphey putting the club within touching distance of the Championship.

What was Jordan Houghton's reaction to the match on social media?

Coming on as a substitute during the match, midfielder Jordan Houghton appeared to enjoy the victory as much as any Argyle player.

The 27-year-old has featured in most of the club's league matches this season, and issued the following three-word reaction on social media after the victory.

"What a night!!" the midfielder wrote on Instagram.

How is the League One table looking now?

After last night's victory, it has to be said that the League One table is looking very good for Plymouth Argyle.

Indeed, with two games left to play, Argyle continue to top the table, sitting top of the pile on 95 points.

In second place, Ipswich Town, who also played last night, also took their opportunity to gain ground on Sheffield Wednesday in third, and as such, they remain just one point behind Argyle on 94 points.

From the Tractor Boys to Sheffield Wednesday in third, though, there is a four point gap, with the Owls on just 90 points.

Plymouth, then, along with Ipswich, need just one more victory to secure an automatic promotion to the Championship, and force Sheffield Wednesday to go via the play-off route.

Plymouth Argyle's remaining League One fixtures

Knowing one win will seal a promotion to the second tier, it is a home clash up against Burton Albion this weekend for Argyle.

If they can't get the promotion over the line there, though, they will have to do so away at Port Vale on the final day of the League One campaign.