Jordan Henderson is open to signing for Sunderland if a deal can be agreed between the club and Ajax.

According to Football Insider, the midfielder would welcome a return to his former club if the possibility of a move was on the cards.

Henderson came through the Black Cats’ academy system, breaking into the first team squad in 2008 before signing for Liverpol in 2011.

The 34-year-old spent 12 years at Anfield, winning the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup and two EFL Cups during that time.

However, he is currently plying his trade in the Netherlands, and has fallen down the pecking order of the Dutch giants since his move there in January 2024.

Jordan Henderson - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2008-09 1 (0) 0 2009-10 33 (23) 1 (5) 2010-11 37 3 (4)

Jordan Henderson sets Sunderland return stance

It was previously reported by Football Insider earlier this month that Sunderland are working on a deal to bring Henderson back to the Stadium of Light.

It is now understood that Henderson would be receptive to the idea of coming back to his old club, as he reaches the final stages of his career.

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be struck between the Championship side and Ajax, with the January transfer window being their next opportunity to discuss a possible move.

It has been claimed that Ajax would be willing to let him go if the player did want to depart, having only signed him back in January of this calendar year.

Henderson has struggled for consistent game time in the Eredivisie, making 14 appearances in total, including only 11 starts (all stats from Fbref).

Sunderland are reportedly targeting a short-term deal, with the option to extend him until the summer of 2026.

Henderson departed English football in the summer of 2023 following his exit from Liverpool, but could now make a return to help his former club fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

Sunderland’s promotion ambition

Sunderland are currently top of the Championship table, and will be aiming to stay in the mix for a top two or top six finish until the end of the campaign.

Régis Le Bris has earned a lot of praise for the work he’s done since taking charge of the first team squad over the summer.

The Frenchman has overseen six wins, one draw and two losses in their opening nine league fixtures, leaving them level on points with second place Sheffield United.

Next up for Sunderland is a clash away to Hull City on 20 October.

Henderson deal would be very exciting for Sunderland

A short-term deal to bring Henderson back to the club would be a very exciting step for Sunderland.

The midfielder is as experienced as you can get, having captained the greatest Liverpool side of the modern era to many successes, while also playing 81 times for England.

His wages could be a concern, as the Wearside outfit will want to avoid ripping up their existing structure just to bring in a 34-year-old for six to 18 months.

It’s true that Henderson isn’t quite the player he once was, and he may not be the best contributor on the pitch anymore, but he can still bring a lot of value to the team regardless if used properly by Le Bris.