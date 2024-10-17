This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland have enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign and are currently top of the Championship after nine matches.

While they have been the surprise package in the second tier so far, there are signs that they are not going to ease off their accelerator, with it emerging that Regis Le Bris will be backed in the January transfer window.

That's according to Football Insider, who reported on Thursday that the hierarchy at the Stadium of Light will provide funds to help improve the squad if they are still within touching distance of the top two by the time the window opens.

This will be of interest to Jordan Henderson, with the Ajax captain linked with a return to Sunderland after leaving the club in 2011. However, there will be questions raised over whether he is a necessary addition to Le Bris' side, and if he can get into the starting XI.

Henderson will have to compete for a place in the team

While his CV is excellent, the last couple of seasons have been tough for Henderson since leaving Liverpool, with a move to Saudi Arabia not paying off for the 81-time capped England international.

The 34-year-old played just 19 times in all competitions for Al-Ettifaq before joining Ajax on a free in January, but he is now looking for a way out of Amsterdam, with his former club a potential home for the midfielder.

But, if a move does happen, it will not be as easy as just turning up and expecting a place in the starting XI, according to Football League World's Sunderland Fan Pundit, Wayne Doran.

When asked whether he believes Henderson will come straight into the team if he does make the move, told FLW: "If Jordan Henderson signs for Sunderland in January, it's going to be a massive turning point.

"Will he be a guaranteed starter? I'm not too sure. First off, you know fitness and form, they're going to be crucial at 34. He does bring masses of experience, but Le Bris will need to assess if he can still handle it in the Championship.

"If he's still fit and sharp, he could play a role, I’m sure. Our tactics are a high-pressing style, and I'm not too sure that Henderson would have the legs to do that, but obviously, his experience would be amazing.

"He could control the tempo and could fit that deep-lying midfield role very well. But it does depend on how the manager would see him slotting into that system. He’s also versatile as well.

"Another factor is his competition. We've got some good midfield players at the moment. We've just signed another two young lads as well, in Aleksic and Samed. So, he won’t just walk into the side, he’ll have to compete with younger, more dynamic players who are consistent at the minute."

Wayne continued: "However, his experience would make him a key figure in certain games and situations like tough away games or high-pressure matches, but there is the emotional factor.

"His roots might inspire not just him, but the entire squad. To have somebody of his quality and experience, the former England captain, the former Liverpool captain in among the squad for young players like Jobe and Chris Rigg, it would be absolutely amazing.

"So let’s hope it happens because he'd be invaluable for our promotion push."

Henderson could provide the vital experience needed to win promotion

While Sunderland have been superb in the league, there will be a desire for Le Bris to bring in players with a bit more experience to the club, and Henderson could be perfect to fill that gap.

The Black Cats do have a relatively young squad, and four of their starting line-ups have been in the top five youngest in the Championship in the opening nine matches of the season.

Top Five Youngest Championship Starting XI 2024/25 (TransferMarkt)* Date Club Opponent H/A Result Average Age 24/08/24 Sunderland Burnley H 1-0 (W) 22.7 31/08/24 Stoke City Plymouth Argyle A 0-1 (W) 22.7 14/09/24 Sunderland Plymouth Argyle A 3-2 (L) 22.9 18/08/24 Sunderland Sheffield Wednesday A 0-4 (W) 22.9 21/09/24 Sunderland Middlesbrough H 1-0 (W) 23.1 *Stats correct as of 17/10/2024

While it is important to bleed through players at the start of their careers, when the going gets tough, it could be difficult for Le Bris to get his team out of a rut and Henderson could bring that level of calm to the team needed to help get a result when the performance perhaps has not warranted it.

The 34-year-old made 79 appearances during his three years as a professional at the Stadium of Light before forging a fantastic career for himself, and coming back to his hometown club so it could be the perfect way for it to go full circle.