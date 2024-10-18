Jordan Henderson has opened up on his Ajax future amid speculation linking him with a return to Sunderland.

The midfielder began his career with the Black Cats before signing for Liverpool in 2011, where he went on to cement himself as club captain while winning all major honours available to him.

It was initially reported by Football Insider that the Wearside outfit are interested in making a move to sign the 34-year-old in the upcoming January transfer window.

They followed up that report by claiming that Henderson would be open to a return to the Championship side.

Henderson made 71 league appearances for Sunderland across three campaigns before making the move to Anfield (all stats from Fbref).

Jordan Henderson - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2008-09 1 (0) 0 2009-10 33 (23) 1 (5) 2010-11 37 3 (4)

Jordan Henderson opens up on Ajax future

Henderson was asked about potentially becoming a coach after his playing career ends, but claimed it’s not something he’s given much thought at this stage.

He has suggested that he’s focused on his playing days for now, warning that he will be 36 when his current contract ends and that that could be how he ends his career.

“I am thinking about it, but I haven’t decided yet,” said Henderson, via Ajax Life.

“I am focusing on the last years of my career first.

“When my contract here expires, I will be 36 years old.

“Then I will see how I am physically and what Ajax wants.

“I may end my career here. It could very well be.”

Henderson signed for Ajax in the 2024 January transfer window, having spent six months with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

He has made just 14 league appearances in the Eredivisie since joining the Dutch giants, helping the team come fifth in the table last year.

The experienced midfielder has been unable to cement himself as a consistent presence in the side, starting two of his five appearances in the league so far this term.

Sunderland’s Premier League ambition

Sunderland are aiming to earn a place back in the Premier League, and have made a strong start to the new campaign.

The Black Cats are top of the Championship table after nine games, level on points with second place Sheffield United.

Régis Le Bris’ side have won six of those nine fixtures, drawing once and losing twice to earn 19 points from a possible 27.

Next up for Sunderland is a clash against Hull City on Sunday in a 3pm kick-off.

Henderson signing would be a statement signing for Sunderland

Bringing Henderson back to the club is the kind of feel good story that supporters would really enjoy, especially when the team is already performing well and competing for promotion.

While the 34-year-old is no longer the quality player that he once was, he still has plenty to offer for a team fighting at the top end of the Championship.

The experience he will bring to the dressing room will also be massive, especially given how young this Sunderland squad is otherwise.

One concern will be his wages, as he will likely want to receive far more than the current highest paid player, which may be difficult for the club to justify at this point.