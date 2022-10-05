Jordan Henderson issues verdict on Sunderland’s start to life in the Championship

Former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson has given his verdict on the club’s start to life back in the Championship.

The 32-year old believes that his old club have gotten off to a solid start to the new season.

The Liverpool player praised the squad’s ability to carry their performances from League One into the second division and is hopeful that they are building a solid platform to continue improving with.

He also pointed to a difficult fixture list when comparing their results, claiming that they have already played a lot of the promotion favourites for this campaign.

He is happy with their performances and is hopeful that Tony Mowbray’s side can maintain this level for the rest of the season.

“They’ve certainly had a great start,” said Henderson, via the Sunderland Echo

“It’s always good to carry that momentum from promotion over into performances this season.

“I know from experience that the Championship is a tough league and anyone can beat anyone on their day, so you have to pick up points wherever you can.

“Looking at the fixtures, they have played some of the promotion favourites already so shows how well they have done so far.

“Hopefully, they keep it up.”

Henderson spent three years in the Sunderland first team before departing for the Reds in 2011.

His former side are currently 7th in the league table ahead of a night of Championship action not involving the Black Cats.

Mowbray’s side earned a second consecutive 0-0 draw on Tuesday night when they faced Blackpool.

Up next for Sunderland is a visit to South Wales to face Swansea City on 8 October.

The Verdict

If Sunderland can keep up their recent performances under Mowbray then there is no doubt that they can maintain their place in this division going forward.

The club has adapted well since gaining promotion last May under Alex Neil, and the 58-year old has done well since replacing the now Stoke City manager in August.

Despite the absences of Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart, the team is still picking up results which is a positive sign.

Their current position of 7th is probably not an indication of a promotion push this campaign, but it is a sign of a positive start to life back in the second tier.