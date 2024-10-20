Sunderland have enjoyed a fine start to the Championship season, and even though there is a long way to go, they will be targeting promotion.

Whether they have the quality to do that remains to be seen, and the January window is always critical in the race to reach the Premier League, as clubs invariably look to strengthen to ensure they have the momentum to last the distance.

It appears boss Regis Le Bris is aware of that, as reports have come out in the week claiming that he wants support in the New Year when the window opens.

Championship Table - As Of October 17, 2024 Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 9 19 3 Burnley 9 10 18 4 West Brom 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16

Sunderland need quality reinforcements

Pleasingly for the Black Cats, they aren’t in a desperate situation, and whilst things can change over the coming months as players lose form and pick up injuries, they do have depth in most areas.

So, the window will be a case of finding the right players, and whoever comes in needs to add something to what is a talented Sunderland group.

And, here we look at THREE players who should be on Sunderland’s radar…

Tariq Lamptey

Arguably the most pressing issue for Sunderland is at full-back, as there is a lack of natural cover behind Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume.

Therefore, a full-back would be welcome, and Brighton’s Lamptey is someone who would bring pace, energy and an attacking threat - and it’s an added bonus that he can play down either flank.

Lamptey was an emerging star in the Premier League a few years ago, but injuries have really disrupted his progress, and he is yet to feature for Brighton in the league this season.

So, a switch in January is needed for his career. There’s no denying his injury record makes it a gamble from Sunderland’s perspective, but if he can get anywhere near his best level, he would be outstanding in the second tier.

Jordan Henderson

The former England international has been linked with a return to Wearside, and if there’s any chance of this happening, the club must pursue it.

At 34, the Ajax midfielder is obviously not the player he once was, but he can still contribute on the pitch.

However, that’s not the main reason why Sunderland should try to get this finalised, as they will also benefit greatly from his leadership and experience.

We know how young this squad is on the whole, so having a player like Henderson in the ranks would be massive as the pressure builds towards the end of the season. He has been there and done it, and his professionalism and know-how would rub off on his teammates.

It remains to be seen whether this is viable financially, but Henderson would be a statement signing for the club if they could pull it off.

Kwame Poku

Sunderland have coped with the loss of Jack Clarke so far this season, with Romaine Mundle stepping up, and Patrick Roberts is getting back to his best.

They do have other options out wide as well, but they could arguably do with one more, and Poku would be an exciting addition.

The Peterborough man has been excellent in League One this season, scoring six goals in 11 games, as he takes his game to the next level.

The Posh won’t want to sell mid-season, but Poku is out-of-contract in 2026, so it’s reaching a stage where they may have to consider a reasonable offer.

The prospect of joining Sunderland will surely appeal, particularly if they are in contention to go up, so it’s a deal they could make happen with the right money.

Poku would add pace, skill and goals to this team. Plus, at 23, he fits the Sunderland recruitment model, and could be another player who develops in the years to come.