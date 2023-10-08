Highlights Chris Rigg, the club's youngest league debutant ever, is already making a mark for the senior side at just 16 years old.

Tom Watson is an emerging talent that has caught the attention of Tony Mowbray and other clubs, with potential to go far in the game.

Jake Waters, who signed a professional deal with Sunderland, is expected to develop into a top young player under Tony Mowbray's guidance.

The north east is a hotbed of football and over the years has produced some of this country's finest ever players.

The sport is a religion in that part of the world, and with big clubs like Sunderland regularly bringing through good young players, it's never long before another bursts onto the scene and sets themselves on the way to stardom.

Jordan Henderson is perhaps the best most recent example of that, but who could follow in his footsteps? We take a look now...

Chris Rigg

Rigg is among the country's very finest talents at his age and has already made his mark for the senior side.

Despite only celebrating his 16th birthday in June, Rigg, who is also the club's youngest league debutant ever, has a handful of appearances for Tony Mowbray's side, scoring in their EFL Cup game with Crewe Alexandra earlier this month.

After that game, Mowbray said of him:

"I think Chris Rigg belies his age a little bit. I can be quite harsh on him sometimes, then I have to check myself to think, ‘Hang on a minute, he’s a 16-year-old boy’.

"He played with discipline (against Crewe). When I asked him to play deeper in the first half, he played deeper, then when I said at half-time that because we had so much dominance, he could leave that six position and start breaking into the box, he breaks into the box and goes and scores."

Tom Watson

Tom Watson has emerged as a real talent in the last year or so.

It was reported by The Sun earlier in 2023 that Tony Mowbray had been running the rule over him, and it's clear that those connected to the club are really excited about what he might be able to do in the relatively near future.

He's a player that has the potential to go far in the game, and several sides are also showing interest in him to reflect that.

Jake Waters

Sunderland chiefs are excited about Jake Waters, with him signing a professional deal over the summer that will keep him at the Stadium of Light for the next three years.

In that time, we could see him really develop into a top young player, especially with someone like Tony Mowbray overseeing things on Wearside.

He enjoyed an emphatic breakout season last year with the club's U18 side which that saw him find the back of the net on 13 occasions, with him one of the country's highest scorers in that age group.

Jobe Bellingham

You wouldn't envy Bellingham's task of trying to emulate his older brother!

The sibling of Jude, a player that has gone from Birmingham City, to Borussia Dortmund, to Real Madrid and England in the blink of an eye, Jobe has certainly got his work cut out in trying to enjoy a similar career.

He won't be letting that bother him, though, and will instead be focusing on what he can do now he is at Sunderland.

Not a home-grown player for the Mackems, but still a youngster with a lot of potential, he could develop well under Tony Mowbray,