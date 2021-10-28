Jordan Graham shares four-word message ahead of Birmingham City’s clash with Middlesbrough

Birmingham City winger Jordan Graham has taken to Twitter to share a message ahead of the club’s clash with Middlesbrough this weekend.

The former Gillingham man helped the Blues secure a much-needed victory last Saturday by featuring in their showdown with Swansea City.

Birmingham managed to secure all three points at St Andrew’s thanks to goals from Troy Deeney and Riley McGree in the second-half of this fixture.

Lee Bowyer’s side will now be looking to build upon this triumph by producing a positive performance in their showdown with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The Blues will need to be at their very best in this fixture as Boro have won four of their last five league games and are currently sixth in the Championship standings.

If Birmingham are able to secure their third away league win of the season, they could potentially move above the likes of Bristol City and Swansea in the table depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.

Ahead of the club’s meeting with Middlesbrough, Graham has shared an update on Twitter.

The winger posted an image of himself in training with the caption: “Working towards the weekend.”

Working towards the weekend 🦾💙 pic.twitter.com/Sq7M5sIcHT — Jordan Graham (@JordanGr_11) October 27, 2021

The Verdict

After being forced to watch on from the sidelines for the club’s Championship fixtures during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign, Graham has recently been given the opportunity to showcase his talent by Bowyer.

The winger has since gone on to show glimpses of promise during the club’s clashes with Huddersfield Town and Swansea as he helped his side seal four points from these two fixtures.

A stand-out performer for Gillingham in League One last season, Graham managed to provide 18 direct goal contributions at this level as he recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 7.05.

If he is able to regularly create and score goals in the Championship in the coming months, the winger could establish himself as a key player for Birmingham as his side look to push on in this division under the guidance of Bowyer.