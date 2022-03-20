Jordan Graham reflects on Birmingham City draw against Swansea

Birmingham City will feel as though a point was the least they deserved from their game against Swansea City on Saturday afternoon, with the Blues having plenty of chances during their 0-0 draw with the Welsh club.

Both sides have little to worry about this season now, with them unlikely to make both the play-offs and drop into the relegation zone at this stage of the campaign.

That said, yesterday afternoon’s game could have been wide open but it was Birmingham who had the lion’s share of the best chances, they just could not find their way through.

A clean sheet away from home is decent enough, though, and Graham was pleased with the performance as a whole, with him taking to Twitter to reflect on the result:

Some team effort that. Unfortunate to create so many chances and one not go in for us but a miles better team performance than the last couple against a real good team. Wicked away support once again 🔥 time for a break and see you all in a couple weeks 💙 — Jordan Graham (@JordanGr_11) March 19, 2022

The Verdict

Lee Bowyer will be pleased with the way his team performed on Saturday afternoon, bar the lack of goals scored, of course.

It was a strong attacking display that just needed a finishing touch, whilst defensively the Blues did well to shut out the home team.

More performances like that will see them climb the table in the final weeks of the campaign, too, and build momentum for next year.