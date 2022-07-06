Jordan Graham reacts as Birmingham City finalise transfer swoop

Jordan Graham has welcomed Dion Sanderson to Birmingham City and revealed he was encouraging the defender to return to St. Andrew’s in the summer.

The centre-back spent the first half of the previous campaign with Blues and he impressed, however parent club Wolves recalled Sanderson and sent him to QPR, where he struggled to make the same impression.

Nevertheless, Wanderers have decided another loan move is best for the development of the 22-year-old and it was confirmed yesterday that Blues had won the race for Sanderson.

And, taking to Twitter, Graham gave an insight to the role he played in helping the move happen.

“Quiet word in Mykonos over summer seems to have done the trick. Welcome back my brother, let’s get to work.”

As well as having played together during Sanderson’s loan spell with Birmingham, the duo will also have known each other from their time at Wolves, with Graham spending five years at Molineux earlier in his career, whilst the defender has come through the ranks of the Premier League side since he was a kid.

The verdict

This seems like a great move for all parties as Sanderson was very good for Blues last season and will hope to get back to that level in the upcoming campaign.

Clearly, Graham was encouraging the player to return to Blues and whilst we won’t know how much his persuasion helped, he’s got what he wanted with Sanderson back.

Now, as he says, it’s about getting to work and trying to impress the new boss John Eustace ahead of the new season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.