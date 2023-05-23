Birmingham City wide man Jordan Graham has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to his side and their supporters after his departure from St Andrew's was confirmed yesterday afternoon.

The 28-year-old joined Blues on the expiration of his contract at Gillingham back in the summer of 2021, scoring 12 goals and recording six assists for the Gills in League One during the 2020/21 campaign.

With this, the Midlands outfit will have been desperate to have seen him make a similar impact at St Andrew's, but he was unable and he wasn't always a regular starter for them during his stay there.

Making 54 appearances in total for Birmingham and recording five assists in the process, he wasn't exactly a liability but he will be disappointed not to have made his mark at Blues, although he did spend much of his time at the club as a wing-back rather than in a more advanced position.

What did Jordan Graham post?

Considering his spell at Birmingham hasn't been hugely successful, it would have been easy for him to be slightly annoyed but he seems to be nothing but grateful for the time he spent at St Andrew's.

The 28-year-old is also looking towards the future, posting on Twitter last night: "What a club. What a vibe. What fans. Big things coming in the future I’m telling you."

What next for Jordan Graham after his Birmingham City spell?

He wasn't able to make too much of an impact in the second tier, so a switch back to the third tier could be ideal for the player.

Although a potential return to Gillingham may have been tempting in the past, they are in League Two and it would be difficult to see him wanting to take two steps down the football pyramid.

If he can join a club competing at the top end of the third tier, that could allow him to thrive and win a decent amount of game time.

At 28, he's arguably at the peak of his playing powers and that's why he should be looking to join a club where he will start every week.

Spending a decent chunk of his life in the Midlands, would a move to Shrewsbury Town be appealing? It wouldn't be a massive shock if he makes that type of move.

In terms of what he needs to do now, going on holiday whilst his agent tries to get some offers on the table would be ideal.