Jordan Graham issues honest thoughts on the Lee Bowyer tweak that has affected him at Birmingham City

Jordan Graham has admitted that he is enjoying operating as a right wing-back a lot more than he did during the 2019/20 campaign, during an interview with Birmingham Live.

The 26-year-old has been tasked with playing in a deeper position than he has grown accustomed to during his career thus far, and whilst playing on the wing is still where his heart lies, he is more than happy to step into a role at right wing-back.

Graham, who enjoyed an excellent campaign with Gillingham last time out, proved to be a real creative outlet for Steve Evans’ side, and he has shown his ability in the final third in glimpses so far with The Blues.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about his position, Graham said: “I signed as a winger, playing last season out wide in every game at Gillingham and had good output with goals and assists. Coming here, speaking with the manager, initially the plan was to play wide.

Quiz: Have Birmingham City ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Emirates Stadium? Yes No

“Then for whatever reason the manager decided that we looked more solid in a five at the back or he wanted to throw teams off, or maybe he was only doing in the first game against Sheffield United and he stuck with it.

“Sometimes in football that’s the way it goes, it’s out of your control. I tend not to worry as much now I am older about things out of your control like the formation the manager picks.

“Now it’s more about what can I do to be selected in that formation, if it’s winger – great, if it’s not winger, it is what it is.

“I just had to get my head around really quickly that I kind of knew if, or when, I was going to get a chance in this team it was going to be at wing-back.

“To be honest it’s not my favourite position in the world but I have learned to try and find more enjoyment in it.

“I definitely don’t mind playing there as much as it frustrated me when I was 19-20.”

The verdict

Given the nature of modern-day football, players do not tend to be confined to just one position, with his stint at operating as a wing-back definitely helping him become a more rounded player.

Lee Bowyer is still likely to deem his as an out-and-out winger, as his output in the final third is excellent and will continue to hurt teams in this division.

However, with Maxime Colin out injured, he is doing his bit for the team and that is what it is all about.

He will get his chance on the wing once again, and it is likely with Tahiti Chong out for a few months and Riley McGree set to return to Charlotte FC, that Birmingham will look to Graham for creativity.